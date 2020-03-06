Before-and-after satellite images show how the coronavirus has emptied global landmarks, from Mecca's Grand Mosque to Tiananmen Square

The Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on February 14 and February 27.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

The coronavirus epidemic has prompted many people to avoid busy places and halt their travel plans.

Popular tourist landmarks like the Piazza del Duomo in Milan and holy sites in Saudi Arabia and Iran have emptied out, as can be seen in new satellite photos from the space-technology company Maxar.

Take a look at some before-and-after aerial images, taken around the world, to see just how much the epidemic appears to have affected the landmarks.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Tourist landmarks around the world are being emptied out as people avoid busy places and halt travel plans over fears of catching the novel coronavirus.

A series of before-and-after satellite images are now illustrating just how much foot traffic has fallen in many popular sites, including Milan's Piazza del Duomo and Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque.

The aerial pictures, taken by the space-technology firm Maxar, were taken either a year apart or, in some instances, just days apart.

More than 98,000 people have been infected, with cases confirmed in more than 80 countries.

Scroll down to see the photos:

The major city of Wuhan, China — thought to be the origin of the outbreak — has been worst affected by the virus. This picture of a toll plaza in the city in October shows cars lining up.

satellite toll plaza wuhan before coronavirus More





Maxar Technologies/Reuters

The outbreak has put the daily lives of millions of people on pause. In late February, the same toll plaza in Wuhan was looking deserted.

satellite toll plaza wuhan after coronavirus More





Maxar Technologies/Reuters

As multiple international airlines started canceling their flights to China, the Wuhan airport was especially affected. Here is what it looked like last October ...

satellite wuhan airport before coronavirus More





Maxar Technologies/Reuters

... compared with what it looked like on February 25 — mostly empty.

satellite wuhan airport after coronavirus More





Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Another airport affected by the epidemic is the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Iran — one of the worst-hit countries outside China. Here's the airport on January 11.

satellite tehran airport before coronavirus More