Satellite Images Show Damage at Houthi Sites After US-Led Strikes

Satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies show the aftermath in Yemen on Friday, January 12, after the United States and allies launched a series of strikes in response to Houthi attacks on shipping lanes.

Targets, including in the capital city, Sanaa, were hit by fighter jets from the US Navy, US Air force and Royal Air Force, along with ship-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles. Other locations reported targeted by Houthi officials were in the area of the port city of Hodeidah, and the cities of Saada and Dhamar.

On Thursday night, the US Central Command said the coordinated strikes were "a multinational action that targeted radar systems, air defense systems, and storage and launch sites for one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.”

Maxar said the imagery was collected on Friday and shows damage to facilities and military equipment at locations including Sanaa, Al Hudaydah, and Taiz airfields, as well as at two small facilities located along the coast south of Al Hudaydah.

Following the strikes, thousands of Yemenis gathered in several cities in protest, reports said.

On Friday morning, the Houthis said at least five people were killed and six others injured in the strikes. Brig Gen Yahya Saree said the attack would “not go unanswered.” Credit: Maxar via Storyful