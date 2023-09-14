Before and After Satellite Images Show Effects of Strike on Sevastopol Navy Shipyard

A satellite image captured by Planet Labs PBC on Thursday, September 14, shows the aftermath of Ukraine’s strike on a Russian navy shipyard in Sevastopol.

Ukrainian forces struck the facility in occupied Crimea on Wednesday, September 13, the Russian defense ministry said.

The ministry said that Ukrainian forces fired 10 cruise missiles and launched three seaborne drones at the Sevastopol Marine Plant, where ships were in dry dock.

Russia said its air defense forces intercepted seven missiles, and the Project 22160 patrol ship Vasily Bykov destroyed the drones. Two ships undergoing repairs were damaged, according to the ministry, whose claims could not immediately be confirmed.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of Crimea, said on Telegram that 24 people were injured at the site. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful

