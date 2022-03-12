Satellite images show fires, severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Satellite images taken on Saturday morning showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a private U.S. company said.

Maxar Technologies said fires were seen in the western section of the Black Sea port city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings had been severely damaged. Reuters could not independently verify the images.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday that Mariupol was besieged by Russian forces that have invaded his country but was still under Ukrainian control.

At least 1,582 civilians in Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling and a 12-day blockade, the city council said on Friday. It was not immediately possible for Reuters to verify the casualty figures.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • Rescue efforts under way after Mariupol shelling

    Russian forces intensified their bombardment of Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities, trapping hundreds of thousands Thursday. The shelling of the vital southern port city of Mariupol kept most residents off the streets and in shelters. (March 10)

  • Russian forces pound besieged Mariupol

    Russian forces are continuing to pound the port city of Mariupol, which has endured some of Ukraine's worst misery since Russia invaded. (March 12)

  • South American nations push to exclude fertilizer from Russia sanctions

    Six South American nations are proposing the exclusion of fertilizer from sanctions on Russia, a major world producer whose invasion of Ukraine has disrupted supplies, Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Thursday. She said Brazil has secured the support of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay for a proposal excluding fertilizer products that will be submitted to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization. Brazil, an agricultural powerhouse, is the world's top importer of fertilizers and argues that crop nutrients, like food, should not be targeted by sanctions.

  • Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists training under a new scheme to bolster war readiness on Saturday, a programme that has gotten added impetus from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's bellicosity against the island. The war in Ukraine has stirred debate in Chinese-claimed Taiwan about its own readiness and tactics should Beijing ever make good on threats to take the island by force. Taiwan's government announced late last year a reform of the training of its reserve forces, including doubling down on combat and shooting exercises.

  • Steve Cohen’s Point72 to redeem $750 million from Melvin Capital - Bloomberg News

    Both Melvin Capital, founded by Gabe Plotkin, and Point72 declined to comment. Point72 has another investment in Melvin, with that pool of money remaining untouched, according to the report. Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021.

  • BOC Aviation says sanctions deadline to end Russian leases is 'unrealistic'

    Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd believes a deadline giving lessors just over two weeks left to end contracts with Russian carriers due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine is "unrealistic", a senior executive said on Thursday. "The EU and UK sanctions set, effectively, a deadline of 28 March for termination of aircraft leases, which is frankly an unrealistic timetable for a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft leased into Russia by operating lessors," Chief Operating Officer David Walton told analysts, according to an earnings call transcript. However, he added BOC Aviation would comply with the sanctions and was discussing logistics for the recovery of its planes with customers.

  • Mexico president slams 'slanderous' EU resolution on his treatment of media

    The EU parliament on Thursday passed a resolution urging Lopez Obrador to tone down his broadsides against the media in Mexico, a country that has seen a series of killings of journalists, especially in recent weeks. Calling the resolution "slanderous" and "completely false", Lopez Obrador said he had personally helped to draft a government response issued on Thursday evening that likened EU lawmakers to "sheep" backing his "reactionary" adversaries. The EU parliament noted Lopez Obrador has used "populist rhetoric" in his news conferences to "denigrate and intimidate" independent journalists, media owners and activists.

  • Ukrainian ambush destroys Russian tanks and ‘kills top commander Colonel Andrei Zakharov’

    The colonel ‘was liquidated’ in the ambush – Ukraine’s ministry of defence claimed

  • Full-scale assault on Kyiv could be imminent, Ukrainian military says

    Full-scale assault on Kyiv could be imminent, Ukrainian military says

  • Biden to designate Colombia a major non-NATO ally, strengthening bilateral ties

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. is designating Colombia a major non-NATO ally in a move that will strengthen military ties between the two countries.

  • Tesla: ICE Vehicles Will Trump EVs in the Near-Term, Says Morgan Stanley

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies as retaliation are having repercussions for the global economy. One impact that immediately springs to mind is on the price of fuel, which has soared as the West now plans on rejecting Russia’s vast energy exports. You would think that this would provide a tailwind for the EV industry, but Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas has a surprising take on the matter. “In isolation,” said the 5-star analyst, “Higher fuel prices may

  • Ukraine receives more Starlink internet access terminals in fight against Russia

    SpaceX's Starlink network of internet satellites continues to make its case during crises, this time with the delivery of user terminals to Ukraine.

  • US hedge funds told to freeze assets of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich after he was sanctioned by the UK, WSJ report says

    Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea FC, was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Herald Mail Instagram: See our latest stories here

    These are the latest stories from the Herald Mail team highlighted on our Instagram page.

  • Germany to take 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

    CHISINAU (Reuters) -Germany will take in 2,500 refugees who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday, as eastern Europe's efforts to aid refugees come under strain. The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 now totals nearly 2.6 million and some cities in eastern Europe are running out of accommodation. Speaking after meeting her Moldovan counterpart in Chisinau, Baerbock said Germany was committed to helping Ukraine's neighbours look after refugees and a corridor would be set up via Romania to bring people to Germany, mainly by bus.

  • NATO: Russia is launching many air operations from Belarus

    NATO on Thursday told CNN aboard a surveillance plane that Russia is launching many of their air operations against Ukraine from Belarus.CNN joined NATO on its Airborne Warning and Control System plane, which is used on the Ukrainian-Polish border to collect intelligence. The Russians know the planes are there and try to jam their radar, NATO's technical director told CNN.NATO mission's technical director told the outlet the "vast majority" of...

  • France Weighs Fresh Move to Nationalize $30 Billion Power Giant EDF

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineThe French government is considering whether to revive an ambitious plan to nationalize debt-laden Electricite de France SA and reorganize its bu

  • R.I.P. Bobbie Nelson, country music pianist, sister to Willie

    Bobbie Nelson, country music pianist and older sister to Willie, has died.

  • Turkey, Armenia agree to press ahead with mending fences

    Turkey and Armenia have agreed to press ahead with efforts to establish diplomatic relations “without conditions” and continue the normalization efforts that could lead to the reopening of their shared borders for trade, their foreign ministers said Saturday. Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum near the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya during a rare visit to Turkey. Mirzoyan said he welcomed Turkey’s invitation to the forum “as a positive signal” for improved relations between the two countries that have had decades of bitterness and have no diplomatic ties.

  • Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ in Kyiv shelter

    A video posted to social media of a young girl singing the localized version of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” for a crowd of civilians huddled in a shelter in Kyiv has gone viral. According to information provided to CNN, the girl was asked to perform after saying she wanted to be a singer when she grows up. The video has received praise from many prominent musicians, including “Frozen” star Idina Menzel.