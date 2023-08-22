Satellite Images Show 'Historic Flooding' in California Desert

Satellite images show flood damage in California’s Riverside County on Monday, August 21, following record rainfall in the area brought by Storm Hilary.

Images captured by Maxar show flooded roadways and full riverbeds in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, and Thousand Palms. “The storm inundated the area on Sunday with more than four inches of rainfall in what is usually a very arid region,” Maxar said.

On Monday afternoon, county officials declared a state of emergency due to flood damage. Initially a hurricane, Storm Hilary triggered Southern California’s first-ever tropical storm warning, officials said. Credit: Maxar via Storyful