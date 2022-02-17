Satellite images show new military bridge near Ukraine amid Russian buildup

A new military pontoon bridge has been established over the Pripyat River in Belarus, less than four miles from the Ukraine border, Maxar Technologies found, as satellite images this week continue to show heightened military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia.

Why it matters: The Biden administration told reporters last evening that it now believes Russia's claims of withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," Axios' Zachary Basu reports.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Moscow has in fact increased its presence on the border "by as many as 7,000 troops" in recent days, a senior administration official said.

In photos:

An image of a field hospital built in Belarus captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

An image of Russian tents and artillery pieces stationed in Crimea captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

An image of troops and military equipment positioned near Kursk, Russia, captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

An image of troops and military equipment in Crimea captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Go deeper: U.S. says Russia's claims of troop withdrawal were "false"

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free