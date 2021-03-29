New satellite images show North Korea may be preparing to launch ballistic missile submarine

Julian Ryall
·3 min read
A photo provided by Pyongyang purporting to show a test fire of newly developed tactical guided projectile by the Academy of Defense Science at an undisclosed place in North Korea on March 25 - Korean Central News Agency
A photo provided by Pyongyang purporting to show a test fire of newly developed tactical guided projectile by the Academy of Defense Science at an undisclosed place in North Korea on March 25 - Korean Central News Agency

North Korea appears to be preparing to launch a new submarine capable of firing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, with US and South Korean intelligence “thoroughly monitoring” developments at the North’s Sinpo shipyard.

New satellite images of the shipyard, on the east coast of the peninsula, show that a floating dry dock has been positioned alongside the launch quay for the vast construction hall where the submarine is being completed.

Analysis of the images by experts from The Stimson Center think tank and posted on the 38 North web site suggest the new vessel “may be nearing completion or is ready to be rolled out and launched in the near future”.

The news came as European members of the Security Council requested an urgent meeting on Tuesday to discuss the North’s recent ballistic missile launches, which are in contravention of previous Security Council resolutions, with the possibility of additional sanctions on Pyongyang.

Recent events suggest that Pyongyang is returning to the “fire-and-fury” diplomatic strategies of the past.

Last week, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from its east coast, the first such launches in nearly a year and widely interpreted as Pyongyang’s first challenge to the new administration of US President Joe Biden.

Under the terms of United Nations resolutions, North Korea is banned from firing ballistic missiles.

On Monday, North Korea accused the United Nations Security Council of “double standards” for criticism of its recent missile launches.

In a statement issued through the North’s KCNA news agency, a senior foreign ministry official defended the launches, saying, “Many other countries across the globe are firing all kinds of projectiles."

Work to refurbish the Shinpo construction hall was completed in late 2016 and it is believed that assembly of the submarine began shortly afterwards.

There are additional signs that the vessel may be ready to launch, the analysts said, including an official visit to the site in July 2019 by Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, during which images of the submarine were released by state media.

Storage areas at the site that were as recently as last summer full of components for the craft are also now empty.

“We are thoroughly monitoring the situation, with close coordination between the South Korean and US intelligence authorities,” a spokesman for the South Korean Defence Ministry told a press conference on Monday.

The North has already conducted a series of tests, from submerged barges, to simulate the firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The 2,720-tonne vessel that it is constructing is believed to be designed to carry three ballistic missiles and would theoretically be capable of sailing into the Pacific to threaten US military facilities in Hawaii or even the mainland of the continental US.

The US military has warned that the North deploying such a weapons system would be a significant increase in its offensive capabilities and a new cause for concern, but analysts have told The Telegraph that the threat is more limited as US and Japanese underwater monitoring technology will allow the submarine to be closely tracked.

Recommended Stories

  • China's growing firepower casts doubt on whether U.S. could defend Taiwan

    In war games, China often wins, and U.S. warships and aircraft are kept at bay.

  • Eric Shawn: Kim Jong Un just doesn't learn

    Gen. Jack Keane on blunting the threat from North Korea, says the U.S. should go to the U.N. Security Council to expose China and Russia's aid.

  • China and Russia's military arsenal are terrifying in scale - but how would they perform in combat?

    Peel away the euphemisms, and Britain’s Integrated Review of defence and security policy identified two global adversaries: Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Both countries have invested heavily in their own military modernisation over the past few decades. But they have different priorities, and present radically different challenges. China has more than doubled its official defence budget over the last decade to 1.355 trillion yuan (£152 billion) for 2021. And analysts estimate it spends far more on defence than it reports publicly. In 2017, President Xi Jinping announced a goal for the People’s Liberation Army to become “world class” with the ability to “fight and win” global wars by 2049. And China has wasted no time boosting its arsenal and capabilities. Besides direct military spending, it has invested heavily in both state-owned and private sector defence companies to acquire new technologies - ringing some alarm bells in the UK and US about the wisdom of partnering with Chinese institutions.

  • Cargo ships taking the long way around Africa to avoid blocked Suez Canal risk pirate-infested waters

    The huge Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal has other vessels weighing the perilous decision of whether to take the long way around Africa instead.

  • Putin felt minor side effects from COVID-19 vaccine: Ifax

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had experienced minor side effects from the coronavirus vaccine after receiving the first shot on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a TV interview. Putin did not reveal which of three Russian vaccines he had taken, saying only the doctor who inoculated him knows that. The Kremlin announced Putin's decision to get immunised against the coronavirus in December and the president said the delay was due to a need to combine it with other vaccines he planned to receive.

  • 'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Signs New Five-Year Deal With HBO

    Four-time Emmy winner​​​​​​​ George R.R. Martin has signed a five year overall deal with HBO that's reportedly worth somewhere in the mid-eight figures.

  • The Latest: Portugal tightens COVID-19 flight restrictions

    Portugal is tightening its flight restrictions due to COVID-19, introducing stricter limits on arrivals from other European Union countries where the pandemic has worsened. The Interior Ministry announced Monday that people arriving from countries with an incidence rate of more than 500 per 100,000 population over 14 days must quarantine for two weeks and can only come on essential business. For another 15 EU countries with a case rate of more than 150 per 100,000, only essential travel is permitted to Portugal.

  • Federal Investigators Accuse Instagram Influencer 'Jay Mazini' Of Million-Dollar Bitcoin Scam

    U.S. federal authorities are accusing an Instagram user of defrauding followers for millions of dollars in Bitcoin. What Happened: The accusations are against Jegara Igbara, who investigators say used the social media handle “Jay Mazini." A press release put out last week by the Justice Department's U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York details the accusations and includes supporting statements from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service. Igbara allegedly defrauded his social media followers out of millions of dollars by promising to buy their Bitcoin “at prices 3.5% to 5% over market value” and sending them fake screenshots of confirmed wire transfers. Igbara allegedly claimed that he was willing to pay above-market prices because the traditional Bitcoin exchanges were limiting how much Bitcoin he could purchase. Investigators say Igbara's Instagram account had nearly 1 million followers and he posted videos of himself handing out large amounts of cash to people as gifts. They say he also used his Twitter account to promote his scam. 'Buyer Beware': According to a press release from the U.S Department of Justice, Igbara never actually sent the money and stole at least $2.5 million worth of Bitcoin from victims. “Igbara used his immense social media popularity to dupe his followers into selling him Bitcoin,” said Mark Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Court documents detailing the experiences of several victims revealed that one person transferred approximately 54 Bitcoin to Igbara. The person only received $500,000 in payments of the $2.56 million promised, according to the documents. Igbara is said to have provided multiple, varying explanations for the failure of the wire transfers to arrive. “Buyer beware when making purchases of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency over social media,” said Jonathan Larsen, an investigator for the Internal Revenue Service. Igbara is being held by authorities on state charges in New Jersey, and his social media accounts have been deleted. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTS.com Wants To Sell Domain Name For MillionControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Opinion: Mike Woodson is in for rude awakening as Indiana men's basketball coach

    The secret at this level is how well you can connect to, relate to and motivate college players — and how well you understand what makes them tick.

  • Jeff Bezos' investment fund is backing a startup hoping to be the AWS for SMB accounting

    One of the biggest pain points for startups and small businesses is keeping up with back office tasks such as bookkeeping and managing taxes. Three-time co-founders Waseem Daher, Jeff Arnold, and Jessica McKellar formed Pilot with the mission of affordably providing back office services to startups and SMBs. On Friday, the company announced a $100 million Series C that doubles the company’s valuation to $1.2 billion.

  • Dozens Dead After Attack Near Total Project in Mozambique

    (Bloomberg) -- An insurgent attack on a Mozambican town near a $20 billion liquefied natural gas project that Total SE is building left dozens of people dead and state infrastructure destroyed, the government said.The attackers, who Defense Ministry spokesman Omar Saranga called terrorists, aimed to threaten the development of the energy projects, he told reporters Sunday in Maputo, the capital.Insurgents on March 24 attacked the coastal town of Palma, a base for several companies involved in the LNG projects and located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Total’s camp. It’s the nearest major attack to the site so far.Fighting was continuing in the area on Monday morning, according to two people familiar with the matter.The group known as al-Shabaab had attacked villages increasingly close to Total’s site in December, prompting the company to halt work and evacuate staff. The brazen seizure of Palma dramatically increased risks for what is Africa’s biggest private investment yet, in one of the world’s poorest countries.Total said March 27 it suspended plans to return to work, having announced the morning of the attack that it would restart activities after the government declared a 25-kilometer perimeter surrounding the Mozambique LNG Project as a special security area. The French energy company, which bought a 26.5% stake in the development for $3.9 billion in 2019, hasn’t said when operations might resume.”Total trusts the government of Mozambique, whose public security forces are currently working to take back the control of the area,” the company said in a statement Saturday.About 180 people, some foreigners, who had been trapped inside a hotel in the north of the town tried to escape in a convoy late on March 26 but were ambushed. About 100 fled to a nearby beach. Saranga confirmed seven died in the attempted escape. The security forces’ actions resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of other Mozambicans and foreigners, he said.Security forces continue to face “some pockets of resistance from sporadic terrorist attacks,” Saranga said.How an Insurgency Threatens Mozambique’s Gas Bonanza: QuickTake(Updates with fighting continuing in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon's recent spate of Twitter feuds happened because Jeff Bezos told execs to 'fight back' against critics, report says

    Amazon accounts sent combative tweets at Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren last week amid a unionization vote at one of its warehouses.

  • ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Sets Guinness World Record For Oscar-Nominated Film With Longest Title

    No matter what happens at the upcoming Academy Awards, the new Sacha Baron Cohen film is already a winner. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (UK/USA, 2020) has broken the Guinness World Record for longest title for a film nominated for an Oscar. […]

  • 5 Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire in a Biden Bull Market

    Despite the volatility in recent weeks on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, the catalysts are in place for a major bull market to take shape under the new administration. It's no secret that President Biden inherited an economy that's attempting to claw its way back from a once-in-a-generation pandemic. If a Biden bull market does emerge, the following five stocks would all offer millionaire-making upside potential.

  • Eric Staal reflects on short-lived Sabres tenure: 'I can kind of put that behind me'

    It's clear that Eric Staal is looking forward to a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens after being traded from the Buffalo Sabres.

  • Dwayne Johnson Reveals ‘Black Adam’ Release Date

    Dwayne Johnson has revealed that “Black Adam” will release on July 29, 2022. Johnson unveiled the date before today’s NCAA tournament game between UCLA and Alabama. In a short ad, Johnson can be heard saying in a booming voice, “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” Johnson also posted the […]

  • Jon Jones says absent ‘some bread’ from the UFC, Derrick Lewis can have next title shot

    After a tweet barrage making his case to be the UFC's next heavyweight title challenger, Jon Jones says give it to Derrick Lewis.

  • Lindsey Graham parrots himself by again saying he'll shoot 'gangs' with his AR-15 in the event of a 'natural disaster'

    Graham made the same claim in 2019.

  • Lakers news: Andre Drummond ‘intends to sign’ after clearing waivers

    The Lakers are officially adding some frontcourt depth and an above-the-rim threat to their roster. Andre Drummond’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that his client intends to sign with the Lakers after officially clearing waivers on Sunday afternoon. Drummond played in only 25 games for the Cavaliers but averaged over 17 points and 13 rebounds, though his field goal percentage of 47.4% with Cleveland was the lowest of his career. In the immediate future, Drummond will likely be asked to do a lot for the Lakers on the offensive end.

  • A judge ruled Austin can continue to enforce mask mandate after the Texas attorney general sued to stop it

    A judge pushed back on a suit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stop the order that requires masks in Austin's public spaces.