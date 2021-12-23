New satellite images show the Russian military's alarming buildup along the Ukrainian border

Russia is not preparing a military invasion of Ukraine, its ambassador to the European Union was quoted as saying on Thursday, after Moscow unnerved the West with a massive troop build-up on its territory close to the Ukrainian border. Vladimir Chizhov told German newspaper Die Welt in an interview that Russia wanted to support Russian-speaking people and compatriots living in other countries, but he added that Moscow never said it wanted to use military means for this.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that his country does not want conflict with Ukraine or the West, but pushed leaders for an "immediate" response to Moscow's demands for security guarantees regarding NATO expansion. "We want to ensure our security," Putin said while speaking at a marathon annual news conference, The Associated Press reported. "We put it straight: There must be no further expansion of NATO eastward."Putin also...
Libya said on Wednesday its planned election would not take place but it has not set a new date or worked out how to move forward to avoid a return to conflict. Libya fell apart after the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. The peace process follows the collapse in 2020 of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's 14-month assault on Tripoli.
It was 2004 when a bear mauled Nenwang Konyak in the forest in Mon district, high up in the hills along India’s border with Myanmar. The men in his village, Oting, rescued him and carried him home. Later that day, seven men in the search party were killed by the soldiers -– and Nenwang returned home without his twin brothers.
ReutersVladimir Putin’s normally predictable annual press conference briefly veered off the rails Thursday when the Russian president appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.When a reporter for Sky News asked whether Moscow could give security guarantees and promise not to invade its neighbor, Putin exploded: “You are demanding guarantees from us? It’s you who should give us guarantees. Immediately. Right now. And not talk it over for decades.”His co
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday spoke with his Russian counterpart amid heightened tensions over Moscow's military presence at its border with Ukraine. Milley spoke by telephone with Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov to discuss "regional security-related issues of concern," according to a readout of the call. "The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk...
Ukrainian military forces have conducted combat drills with U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in a conflict area with separatists in eastern Ukraine as tensions run high with Russia, Ukrainian Dom television channel said on Wednesday. Ukraine, which seeks to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has since 2018 received a series of consignments of U.S. ammunition and Javelin missiles, prompting criticism from Moscow. Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region could erupt into open war between the neighbours.
The Air Force has denied 2,130 requests for religious accommodations to the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has not approved any, the service announced Tuesday.Air Force and Space Force commands received more than 10,000 requests from airmen and guardians across the active duty, National Guard and Reserve hoping to avoid the coronavirus shot. More than 8,630 individuals are still awaiting the Air Force's decision on their requests, which...