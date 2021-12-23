Additional equipment (including BMP-series IFVs, tanks and support equipment) arrived to the existing garrison in Soloti, Russia. Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

New satellite images show the Russian military's buildup along the Ukrainian border and in Crimea.

The increasing activity has stoked fears of a future invasion — plans that Russia has denied.

President Joe Biden warned Putin earlier in December of economic sanctions if Russia invades.

New satellite images show the Russian military's alarming buildup along the Ukrainian border and in Crimea.

Russia's buildup of personnel and equipment, like tanks, artillery, and armored troop carriers, has stoked fears of a future invasion — plans that Russia has denied.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday refused to rule out an invasion of Ukraine, arguing that the US and its western allies have tried to break up Russia since 1918.

President Joe Biden told Putin earlier in December that if Russia invaded Ukraine, there would be "economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen."

Satellite images by Maxar Technologies obtained by Insider from the past few months show increasing military activity at various strategic locations both in Russia and Crimea.

An overview of a Russian garrison shows that it housed a motor transport unit.

Another view of the Russian unit arriving at a garrison.

An aerial of a Russian training area showed equipment and troops being deployed.

Troops and equipment continue to be deployed and actively maneuvering and training in the exercise area. Photo taken in Crimea, Ukraine, on Dec. 22, 2021. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

An overview of a Russian training area.

Russian troops were deployed to Crimea and continue to train in the area.

Russian troops can be seen building up in Crimea.

Russia has increased its military equipment in Crimea.

Satellite photos show tanks and artillery in training areas.

Additional battle groups, including tanks and artillery, arrived at the garrison/training area on the western Crimean Peninsula. Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2021. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

A closer view of Russian equipment buildup.

The troops were deployed to a training area approximately 160 miles north of the Russia–Ukraine border.

Hundreds of tanks, self-propelled artillery, and other military equipment can be seen along the border.

Elements of the 41st Combined Arms Army trained near the Russia-Ukraine border.

Multiple rocket units were deployed in a training area outside of Voronezh, Russia.

Russian units were also seen training at a firing range.

Russian military equipment was seen in the training area outside of Voronezh, Russia.

Russian units were seen training in live-fire activities at one site.

A battle group was recently deployed at a training area east of Kursk, Russia.

Russian military equipment also arrived to the existing garrison in Soloti, Russia.

BMP-series IFVs, tanks, and support equipment arrived in Soloti, Russia earlier this year.

A new Russian military unit was recently identified in a training area near Valuyki, Russia.

