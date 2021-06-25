Satellite images show the Surfside beachfront before and after the devastating building collapse

A split screen of the building before and after the collapse. Satellite image (c)2021 Maxar Technologies.

Before and after photos of the Champlain Towers South highlight the destruction wrought by the building's collapse.

The Florida condo building unexpectedly collapsed on Thursday morning, killing at least four people.

Search and rescue operations are underway as authorities look for at least 159 people unaccounted for.

A 12-story Florida condo building unexpectedly collapsed on Thursday morning, killing at least four people and leaving at least 159 still unaccounted for as over 80 rescue units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue continue searching the scene for survivors.

Satellite images taken before and after the building's collapse showcase the utter devastation and destruction at the scene.

The Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, Florida, before it collapsed on Thursday, June 24.

A view of the Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, Florida. Satellite image (c)2021 Maxar Technologies.

The area that was beach-side collapsed. Satellite image (c)2021 Maxar Technologies.

A closer view of the building before it collapsed highlights its proximity to the beach, only a few miles north of Miami Beach.

About 55 of the building's 136 units collapsed around 1:30 am on Thursday, leaving giant piles of rubble and debris.

Overview of Champlain Towers South after the collapse. Satellite image (c)2021 Maxar Technologies.

Officials still don't know how many people were in the building when it collapsed. As of Friday, June 25, 159 are unaccounted for.

The Champlain South Towers after it collapsed. Satellite image (c)2021 Maxar Technologies.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing at the scene as a police investigation into the building's collapse begins.

A split screen of the building before and after the collapse. Satellite image (c)2021 Maxar Technologies.

