Satellite images show Ukraine homes ablaze and buildings leveled from Russian strikes

Dorian Geiger
·1 min read

Newly released satellite imagery underscores the destruction Russia's invasion has wrought on several Ukraine as the war enters its second week.

The big picture: In the Maxar Technologies images from this week, buildings and factories in residential areas of several towns and cities appear to be leveled.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The images reveal long lines of Ukrainians waiting for food at grocery stores in Chernihiv and Kyiv on Monday. Border crossings also seem to be jammed at multiple entry points along the borders with Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

Context: Heavy cloud cover has prevented the release of any newer satellite imagery over the past two days and most of the images were taken last Monday.

A destroyed factory building west of Chernihiv, Ukraine, is shown in newly released satellite imagery. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Close-up images of destroyed military vehicles and houses in a residential area south of Antonov Airport. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Massive line of cars visible at Luzhanka immigration checkpoint along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Satellite imagery shows Ukrainian residents in line at a supermarket in Chernihiv. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Russian airstrikes hit residential areas in Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports news that residential areas in Kyiv and another northern Ukrainian city were hit by Russian airstrikes.&nbsp;

  • Canada strips Russia, Belarus of trade status in latest sanctions salvo

    A new 35 percent tariff will be applied to all exports from the two countries.

  • 8 Reasons Why You Need to Add Spirulina to Your Diet Now

    In recent years, Spirulina has become one of the world's most popular and coveted supplements. The organism found in green or blue algae is a superfood packed with nutrients and benefits to our health, ranging from lowering our cholesterol levels to fighting inflammation. Spirulina is a blue-green alga also called cyanobacteria.

  • S. Korean conservatives unify as 1 leaves presidential race

    Two leading conservatives in South Korea’s presidential race unified behind one of them Thursday in a last-minute political deal that could boost their chances of victory in next week’s election. In a hastily arranged joint news conference, Ahn Cheol-soo, who ran a distant third in recent opinion surveys, said he would withdraw to support Yoon Suk Yeol, the more popular conservative contender who remains in a tight race with ruling liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung. Ahn said he and Yoon agreed to merge their political parties and form a coalition government if Yoon wins the election next Wednesday.

  • Inflation: The energy market is ‘the wild card' amid the Russia-Ukraine war, strategist says

    PNC Asset Management Group Chief Investment Officer Amanda Agati joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the labor market, the February jobs report, and volatility across the oil and energy markets as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee, many stay behind

    "Every day begins with a text to our relatives," says 16-year-old Dennis. "We ask, 'are you alive?'"

  • Satellite Images Show Long Lines at Ukraine Borders as Thousands Flee Russian Invasion

    Long lines of vehicles were seen at crossings on Ukraine’s eastern border after Russia invaded on February 24.These satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies depict the situation at border crossings from Ukraine into Hungary, Slovakia and Romania in late February.The United Nation’s refugee agency reported on March 3 that over 930,000 people had fled Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Fleeing Ukrainian Civilians Arrive in Romania

    Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks were offered food and other supplies after arriving at the border town of Siret, Romania, on March 3.Video filmed that day shows refugees along the same street as the Siret Customs office, right at the Ukraine-Romania border. The street is lined with stalls offering free food and other goods.United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on March 3 that the number of people fleeing Ukraine had reached one million in just seven days. Credit: Music Play Creștine via Storyful

  • UN says 1.2 million have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began

    Roughly 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24 amid Russia's invasion, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency. Those figures are up from the 1 million people the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees reported on Wednesday, and the development underscores the wider humanitarian implications that the conflict has created.Between Feb. 24 and Monday at midnight, more than 500 Ukrainian civilians died from the conflict,...

  • How the Food We Eat Can Reprogram Our Genes

    Issouf Sanogo/AFP via GettyBy Monica DusPeople typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level.This communication between food and genes may affect your health, physiology and longevity. The idea that food delivers important messages to an animal’s genome is the focus of a field known as nutrigenomics. This is a

  • Ukraine nuclear authority gives update on Zaporizhzhia power plant: now in Russian hands

    The fire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been extinguished and the power units remain intact, but the plant has fallen into Russian hands, Ukraine's nuclear authority announced.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of 'nuclear terrorism' after fire at power plant spreads panic

    Ukraine's president has accused Russia of "nuclear terrorism" after shelling by Vladimir Putin's forces caused a fire at a nuclear power plant.

  • 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since start of invasion: UN

    One million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion a week ago, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday.That figure accounts for 2 percent of Ukraine's population, with the agency saying up to 4 million people are predicted to leave, The Associated Press reported. The new total comes as Russia has taken over its first city in Ukraine, and fighting has intensified in the capital city of Kyiv. "In just seven days we have...

  • Hundreds of Latin Americans return from Ukraine after invasion

    Close to 250 Ecuadoreans, many of them university students, arrived in the country on Friday after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion, joining hundreds of other Latin Americans who have evacuated. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and more than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Latin American countries have been coordinating flights from Ukraine's neighbors like Romania, Poland and Hungary.

  • As Ukrainians flee, 'we even feel a bit guilty we are OK'

    Walking the final 14 miles to Ukraine's border and to safety, Ludmila Sokol was moved by the mounds of clothes and other personal effects that many people discarded as they fled the fighting before her. The U.N. children’s agency said a half-million children in Ukraine had to flee their homes in the first week of Russia’s invasion, though it didn’t say how many left the country.

  • Under pressure from lunatics, Kansas Gov. Kelly’s administration pulls PSAs on vaccine

    Kansas state Sen. Mike Thompson wanted the ads to carry a false disclaimer that COVID-19 vaccines are deadly. | Editorial

  • Invasive spider caught trapping and feeding on protected bat species

    The pipistrelle bat is also found in Canada.

  • Victorian-themed ‘gothic’ nursery conceals secret room bursting with color: ‘That is the coolest hidden room ever’

    When this mom received hate for her baby's "goth" nursery, she revealed a secret room hiding in the walls that would make Willy Wonka jealous.

  • What’s venomous, invasive and neon yellow? Meet this spider spreading across Eastern US

    “This year, I have several hundred, and they actually make the place look spooky with all the messy webs — like a scene out of ‘Arachnophobia.’”

  • European officials aiding Ukrainian refugees targeted with malware -researchers

    An unidentified state actor is targeting European officials with malicious software in an apparent attempt to try and disrupt efforts to assist Ukrainian refugees, cybersecurity firm Proofpoint said on Wednesday. Proofpoint did not identify the nation state behind the attack, but noted it was anecdotally similar to campaigns carried out by a hacking group dubbed Ghostwriter - also known as TA445 or UNC1151 - which has previously been identified as working in the interests of Belarus. "Proofpoint has identified a likely nation state sponsored phishing campaign using a possibly compromised Ukrainian armed service member's email account to target European government personnel involved in managing the logistics of refugees fleeing Ukraine," researchers said in a post on the firm's website.