Satellite launched into orbit from California
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was there on Sept. 27 as LANDSAT-9 launched from Vanderberg Air Force Base. Once in orbit, the satellite will help track weather patterns around the world.
Residents from Louisiana to New York are still recovering from Ida, but getting money to repair damage to your home can be a lengthy process, even when a federal disaster has been declared.
Wall Street investors are keeping an eye on used car prices, something they rarely monitored before. It's not that they're all suddenly in the market for a well-maintained Ford Edge; it's because used car prices are currently one of the best indicators of whether the economy is headed towards inflation or not. The New York Times details the close watching of the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, a monthly analysis of wholesale used car sales.
A mission with local ties is the Centennial-based rocket company's latest in a string of 145 successful launches.
The program was completely free and helped me keep my roommate safe, but very few people know about it and very few cities have a similar program.
More than 60 endangered African penguins were found dead at Boulders Beach, Cape Town, after a bee swarm attacked, targeting their eyes.
Top commercial and residential water users in Las Vegas metro area listed as Feds declare water shortage and continue predictions of lower levels at Lake Mead.
The town of Rockport was abandoned in 1957 after the federal government announced plans to build Utah's Wanship Dam.
NASA's Juno spacecraft has zipped past Jupiter's poles, watched its Great Red Spot churn, and visited its largest moon.
Hurricane Sam is maintaining status quo as a Category 4 hurricane and will experience some fluctuations in strength in the next day or so before some weakening occurs.
More than 100 people reporting seeing the fireball to the American Meteor Society.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.
A California woman professing to be a shaman who was arrested and charged with igniting the wildfire that has thousands of homes under threat claimed the fire was started inadvertently while she was attempting to boil bear urine, authorities said.
A South Florida woman was startled to see an iguana in her toilet. See how it got removed
Experts say there is a lot to learn from the state's second-largest fire, including how it spread — and how firefighters stopped it.
The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.
YouTuber RealLifeLore takes a look at the world's longest rivers in his latest video and the true sizes of the bodies of water are astounding. The post Earth’s Longest Rivers Are Bigger than Entire Continents appeared first on Nerdist.
The biggest storm in our solar system is getting wilder: Winds in Jupiter's great red spot are getting faster, astronomers reported in a new study.
Firms say what’s underneath the Salton Sea could fuel a green-energy boom. But struggling residents have heard such claims before An area along the Salton Sea that was once filled with water. Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Standing atop a pockmarked red mesa, Rod Colwell looks out at an expanse of water that resembles a thin blue strip on the horizon. The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has come and gone at least five times in the last 1,300 years, most recently in 1905, whe
Scientists have found evidence that humans reached the Americas earlier than previously thought.
The man was knocked to the ground and sent to the hospital, wildlife officials said.