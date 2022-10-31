Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead

A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead.

Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.

READ: SpaceX aiming for first Falcon 9 Heavy launch in years

According to a news release from the company, “Terran Orbital’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, which were originally planned for expansion on Florida’s Space Coast in partnership with Space Florida, have been accelerated and will not be based in Irvine, California.”

Terran Orbital received a $100 million investment form Lockheed Martin that includes a new strategic cooperation agreement that allows the company to pursue a wider degree of opportunities with Lockheed Martin.

READ: New Developments: Lakoona Beach coming soon to the Melbourne area

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.