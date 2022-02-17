Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis

ROBERT BURNS
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird's-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. But the pictures, while dramatic, have limitations.

High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine. But they could not provide conclusive information about net additions or subtractions of Russian forces or reveal when or whether an invasion of Ukraine would happen. In such a fluid crisis, even day-old satellite photos might miss significant changes on the ground.

Western officials, citing their own sources of information, have disputed Moscow’s claim that it pulled back some forces, and they asserted that the Russians added as many as 7,000 more troops in recent days. Commercial satellite images alone cannot provide that level of detail in real time or allow broader conclusions about the Russian buildup, such as the total number of its deployed troops.

“What you get out of an outfit like Maxar is very good information but not as precise or as timely as that provided to U.S. national leadership” through the government's own classified collection systems, said James Stavridis, a retired Navy admiral who served as the top NATO commander in Europe from 2009 to 2013. “Therefore I would strongly bias my views toward what is being reported by the U.S. government.”

Before commercial satellite imagery became widely available and distributed online, Russia, the United States and other powers could largely hide their most sensitive military movements and deployments from near real-time public scrutiny. Although the public now can obtain a better view, this imagery is not nearly as precise, comprehensive or immediate as what the U.S. military can collect.

The U.S. military and intelligence agencies can piece together a better picture of what's happening by combining satellite imagery with real-time video as well as electronic information scooped up by aircraft such as the Air Force's RC-135 Rivet Joint, not to mention information gathered from human sources. The U.S. government also contracts with commercial satellite firms for imagery as a supplement and to ease the strain on imagery collection systems needed for other top-priority information.

Commercial satellite images, as a snapshot in time, do not provide indisputable evidence of exactly what the Russian military is doing or why.

“You can see something on a base, that looks like a base that has a lot of activity,” and reach some broad conclusions. “But in terms of what's being done there, and what the units are — that takes a lot more intel,” said Hans Kristensen, who has extensively analyzed commercial satellite imagery to study nuclear weapons developments in China and elsewhere in his position as director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More Russian Troops Gather At Ukraine Border

    Sara Donchey reports on increasing number of Russian troops on Ukraine border and the U.S. response (2-16-2022)

  • Russia, in report to U.N., again accuses Ukraine of 'genocide' amid shelling in Donbas region

    Russia, in report to U.N., again accuses Ukraine of 'genocide' amid shelling in Donbas region

  • The Dow Is Falling Because Russia Fears Are Back—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks, oil, and cryptocurrencies were all lower Thursday. The prospect of war in Eastern Europe hasn't gone away.

  • Granholm announces $3M for net-zero carbon research at HBCUs

    U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday announced that $3 million in federal funding would be directed toward historically Black colleges and universities, and other minority serving institutions, for research she said will further the Biden administration's goals of carbon neutrality and help strengthen a pipeline from those schools into energy-related jobs. “This funding opportunity is for a set of technologies that actually will decarbonize power,” Granholm said during a stop in South Carolina, giving an example of combining coal waste with algae to create new substances, like plastics.

  • Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine in "next several days"

    President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.The latest: "Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden said, warning that the risk is "very high." He added that there is still a "path to diplomacy," but that he has no plan

  • Stocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped, while traders sought safety in bonds and other haven assets as heightened concern over geopolitical risks added to worries about the outlook for central bank policy.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole

  • Police find 250 pounds of marijuana after car crashes into Visalia home

    Visalia police arrested a man for allegedly harboring more than 250 pounds of marijuana in his home after a car slammed through his garage Tuesday.

  • Satellite images show new military bridge near Ukraine amid Russian buildup

    A new military pontoon bridge has been established over the Pripyat River in Belarus, less than four miles from the Ukraine border, Maxar Technologies found, as satellite images this week continue to show heightened military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia.Why it matters: The Biden administration told reporters last evening that it now believes Russia's claims of withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," Axios' Zachary Basu reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • 'Bad Paper' Discharges of Some Marines and Sailors to Get Second Look

    A judge's ruling requires the Naval Discharge Review Board to look at general and other-than-honorable discharges for some service members.

  • Tiffany & Co. and Daniel Arsham Are Dropping a Special-Edition Basketball for All-Star Weekend

    Made in Tiffany's signature blue, the $575 basketballs will be sold at a pop-up hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers starting February 18th.

  • Sea-level rise is coming for Washington communities. Here’s how Whatcom is preparing

    A new NOAA report prompted calls for action from leaders nationwide.

  • Illinois Democrat asks for details on new chairman's vision for Postal Service

    Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) is requesting more information from the newly-minted chairman of the United States Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors regarding his vision for the agency and how he plans to handle Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has come under scrutiny by some for ties to former President Trump and initiatives that allegedly slowed mail processing.In a letter to USPS Board of Governors chairman Roman Martinez IV on...

  • Kamila Valieva was failed by the adults in her life – and it showed in Olympic meltdown | Opinion

    Valieva made awkward, uncharacteristic mistakes on her first four jumps, including a fall. She never should have been allowed to skate Thursday.

  • U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warnings as Russia Denies Invasion Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying a “false-flag” event may be underway and a top diplomat describing Moscow as moving toward an “imminent invasion.”Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: M

  • Baron Funds: “DraftKings (DKNG) Will Have High Margins as it Matures”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Small Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.69% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This well exceeded the returns of the […]

  • Submarine maintenance backlogs and delays take toll on fleet’s development work at sea

    The SSN fleet is meeting its operational obligations overseas, but there's not enough bandwidth for at-sea time to develop future tactics.

  • Spotify must be more transparent about its rules of the road

    With the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan’s podcast, Spotify has officially joined the ranks of media platforms publicly defending their governance practices. Rogan’s podcast is a harbinger of the company’s future — and that of social media. In the industry, we would say that Spotify has a “Trust & Safety” problem.

  • You’re Not Fooling Us With Your Value Menus

    Remember when everything on the McDonald’s Dollar Menu actually cost one dollar? Or when the dollar menu was actually called that and not the $1, $2, $3 menu or value menu? Those were great times, but times change and as customers many of us have had to accept that. The problem is that fast food chains have not.

  • Russia's Creep Toward Ukraine Keeps Wall Street on Edge

    Russian troops have been building on the Ukraine border, and investors are worried about a sharp selloff in the event of an invasion. It is bad enough that investors are already struggling with inflation and a hawkish Fed, but the Ukraine crisis is causing greater problems, because it can't be discounted very well at this point. Folks like me who want to buy are standing aside and waiting for some clarity on the Ukraine situation.

  • Putin is 'enjoying himself' with military build-up, Estonian premier says

    Estonia's prime minister said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is enjoying the international attention generated by Russia's massive military drills on Ukraine's borders and is looking for a successful war to lift support at home. Speaking to Reuters, Kaja Kallas also said the situation was extremely grave and that Moscow must not be given any kind of concessions as long as it maintained more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine. "I think he is clearly enjoying himself, being at the centre of attention in the West, because there were years when he was maybe somewhat overlooked," Kallas said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels to discuss the crisis.