Satellite photos: Likely Israel strike damages Syria airport

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage on the runway of Aleppo International Airport after a suspected Israeli strike there in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport again tore multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday, March 9, 2023. A United Nations official separately has criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn nation. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected Israeli airstrike targeting Aleppo International Airport in Syria again tore multiple craters on its runway, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed Thursday. A United Nations official separately has criticized the attack for hindering earthquake relief for the hard-hit, war-torn nation.

The attack on Aleppo airport comes as Israel previously struck the airfield as part of an Israeli campaign to disrupt Iranian weapons transfers to the country. Those attacks have continued despite ongoing political turmoil in Israel and as Iran's nuclear program edges closer to enriching weapons-grade levels of uranium as negotiations over it have fallen apart.

The satellite photos, taken early Tuesday afternoon by Planet Labs PBC, show vehicles gathered on the airport's single asphalt runway around the damage. One spot, directly south of its passenger terminal, appeared to be a new, significant crater.

It appeared the strike also targeted three patched areas earlier struck in suspected Israeli attacks in September. The runway also was struck in late August at another spot, though that patch work appeared undamaged.

Aleppo's airport, like many others in Middle East nations, is a dual-use facility that include civilian and military sides. Iran has been key in arming and supporting President Bashar Assad in his country's long civil war.

The attack Tuesday has shut the Aleppo airport, with Syria's Foreign Minister describing it as a “double crime” as it targeted a civilian airport and a main channel for the flow of aid to areas hit by last month’s earthquake.

Since the Feb. 6, earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria killed more than 50,000 people, including 6,000 in Syria, scores of flights carrying aid from different countries have landed at the Aleppo airport. Authorities say relief flights now have been diverted to airports in Damascus and Latakia.

On Wednesday, a United Nations official overseeing relief efforts in Syria asked nations to take “all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of hostilities.”

“The impact of this closure impedes humanitarian access and could have drastic humanitarian consequences for millions of people who have been affected by the earthquake,” El-Mostafa Benlamlih said. “Even more so, it could have adverse effects on the wider vulnerable population in need of humanitarian assistance.”

The office of Israel's prime minister declined to comment Thursday when reached by the AP.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • US, UN worry about quake aid after air strike on Aleppo airport

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday it would be concerned if there is a prolonged disruption to humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria after the Aleppo airport was knocked out of service by an air strike that Syrian state media blamed on Israel. The airport was being used to deliver aid to victims of last month's earthquake that killed thousands. Syria's Ministry of Transport had diverted all flights with earthquake aid to Damascus or Latakia, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

  • Three dead in Israel strike on Syria's Aleppo airport: monitor

    Israeli warplanes killed three people in a raid on Syria's Aleppo airport Tuesday, a war monitor said after the strike which, according to a Syrian official, halted earthquake aid flights.A transport ministry official in Syria said the aid flights were among those brought to a stop from Aleppo, Syria's second city.

  • Nigeria election 2023: What next for heartbroken young voters?

    With crucial local elections due, the enthusiasm of "Obidients" remaining on target is questioned.

  • Why is Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo?

    Jakarta is congested, polluted, prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea. Now the government is in the process of leaving, moving Indonesia’s capital to the island of Borneo. While access to the new capital's site is usually limited, The Associated Press was allowed to tour parts of the site to view construction progress in early March.

  • Examining why Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are flip-flopping corner outfield positions | Baseball Night in NY

    On Baseball Night in New York, Andy Martino breaks down the thinking behind Aaron Judge playing left field, while moving Giancarlo Stanton over to right field.

  • Three suspected militants killed by Israel undercover unit

    Three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli border police in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with an Israeli minister saying the suspected militants fired on the undercover officers first.Border police undercover officers responded with fire, and killed the three armed men in the car," police said, adding that Malaysha was also a suspected militant.

  • Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings

    Leading media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday urged Iran to release a journalist arrested after closely covering a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls, saying the detention appeared to be an attempt to silence him.Paris-based RSF said Ali Pourtabatabaei began covering the story for the Qom News website and on Twitter as soon as the first cases of poisoning were reported in the holy city of Qom at the end of November, and he was still covering the story when he wa

  • Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport

    BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel (Reuters) -Israelis protesting judicial reforms sought by the hard-right government converged on the country's main airport on Thursday in a bid to disrupt a trip abroad by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as a visit by the U.S. defense secretary. Others speculated he might reach Ben Gurion - usually a 30-minute drive from Jerusalem - by army helicopter instead. Netanyahu's spokespeople did not immediately comment on the whereabouts of the prime minister, who was due to leave for a two-day visit to Rome in the afternoon - after a hastily organised welcome of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin at the airport.

  • Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against Netanyahu plan

    Israeli protesters on Thursday were intensifying their opposition to a contentious government proposal to overhaul the judiciary, with plans to block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's route to the airport ahead of an official trip overseas and as the U.S. defense secretary was visiting. Protesters waving Israeli flags descended on the country's main international airport, using their cars to block the road leading to the departures area. Elsewhere, protesters blocked main intersections in the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv and other cities.

  • Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city

    Orange-red ground has been broken in the jungle of East Borneo, where the Indonesian government has begun construction of its new capital city. Officials promise a “sustainable forest city” that puts the environment at the heart of development and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045. Indonesia began construction of the new capital in mid 2022, after President Joko Widodo announced that Jakarta — the congested, polluted current capital that is prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea — would be retired from capital status.

  • Alligator returned to zoo — 20 years after it went missing

    The alligator was found with a former zoo volunteer.

  • Winter storm may bring measurable snow to Northeast

    A storm system has the potential to deliver measurable snowfall to parts of the Northeast this weekend.

  • Europe's Efforts to Ditch Planes for Trains Can't Get Off the Ground

    Even airlines seem to be behind plans to replace flights with more sustainable train travel. So why can't it take off?

  • Syria child quake victims, flown to UAE, unaware of heartbreak to come

    Cradling a pink stuffed animal as she sleeps in a United Arab Emirates hospital, a nine-year-old Syrian earthquake survivor is recovering from the wounds that nearly claimed her life, believing her mother is still alive.Israa, her 12-year-old sister and one nephew were the only survivors.

  • 2 planes collide over Winter Haven lake. Four people killed

    Winter Haven police said four people were killed when two small planes collided over Lake Hartridge, just to the east of Winter Haven airport.

  • Edmunds: Edmunds Compares: 2023 BMW iX vs. 2023 Rivian R1S

    The vehicle experts at Edmunds compare both to find out. The BMW iX packs two electric motors, one driving each axle, that produce 516 horsepower in standard form or 610 horsepower in M60 trim. Power figures for the Rivian R1S are even more extreme, with four motors producing an outlandish 835 horsepower and 938 lb-ft of torque.

  • How will Britain's plan tackle illegal migration?

    STORY: The British government has set out plans for a new law barring entry to asylum seekers in small boats. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that preventing boat arrivals is one of his five key leadership priorities. But what does the move mean in practice?Last year, more than 45,000 migrants arrived on the south coast of England, with around 90% applying for asylum. This new legislation would mean that anyone who arrives this way will be prevented from claiming asylum.Here's Britain's Interior Minister, Suella Braverman.“They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed. Removed, back to your country, if it’s safe, or to a safe country, a safe third country, like Rwanda. That is precisely what this bill will do. That is how we will stop the boats.”Last year, Britain agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda.The first deportation flight was blocked by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights. London's High Court then ruled it lawful in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict.Sunak said Tuesday's new legislation means the government will, quote, "take back control of our borders, once and for all."Charities say the proposal may be impractical, and criminalize the efforts of thousands of genuine refugees.Opposition parties too have questioned whether the latest plans would be any more effective than previous attempts to stop people from making the crossing.That begs the question - will migrants actually be deterred from trying to reach the UK?Clare Moseley from Care4Calais says she doesn't think the "draconian" measures will work.''I cannot see any prospect of this stopping people crossing the (English) Channel. As we said, the Rwanda deal had no impact in people crossing the Channel. Deterrence in general, for the last ten years, our government has followed policies based on deterrence and none of them have had any impact on people crossing the Channel. So why should this be any different.''The Refugee Council charity says tens of thousands of genuine refugees who would previously have been granted asylum would be "locked up like criminals" under the plans. That being the case, will Sunak face opposition to the legislation - or even legal challenges? Well, there are many practical and legal issues to the proposals, including where migrants can be deported to if they cannot claim asylum. Rwanda only had one hostel to accept UK arrivals last year, with the capacity for 100 people - a fraction of those who have arrived in the UK on small boats.The government has said it plans to house people in disused military bases and vacation parks. But there are questions if the government has the capacity to keep people detained in these centers.Some lawyers say the new plans also seemingly disregard Britain’s commitments under the United Nations Refugee Convention.The rules there provide a route to a fair hearing for asylum seekers - no matter how they arrived in a country.This could lead to the government facing legal challenges over the legislation. Governments across the world are wrestling with how to deal with an influx of refugees fleeing war-torn countries or persecution in their homelands.Sunak is trying to build a reputation as a leader who by mastering the detail can fix complex problems that have eluded his predecessors. But his comments about the new immigration plans have raised expectations that this will effectively end small-boat crossings.

  • Suspected trafficker held in Austria after Italy shipwreck disaster

    ROME (Reuters) -A fourth suspected human trafficker has been arrested in connection with a shipwreck off southern Italy last month in which at least 72 people died, an Italian police official said on Wednesday. Three alleged traffickers, one Turk and two Pakistanis, were detained in the immediate aftermath of the sinking after survivors identified them to police. The wooden boat, crammed with an estimated 180 migrants, set sail from Turkey on Feb. 22 and broke apart on rocks five days later within sight of the village of Steccato di Cutro.

  • Teens are going to war over school toilets – and TikTok is their weapon

    Pupils in smart navy school uniform hurl dustbins across the playground. An upended picnic bench tumbles onto the concrete. Goalposts are uprooted. And all of it is captured by mobile phones, to be turned into content in teenage bedrooms later.

  • Australia, Netherlands get wins in World Baseball Classic

    Robbie Perkins hit one of Australia's three homers to beat South Korea 8-7 on Thursday in Group B at the Tokyo Dome. Australia, leading 5-4 in the top of the eighth, put the game away with a three-run shot by Perkins. The blast came off Hyeon-Jong Yang, who had entered in relief in the inning and made only seven pitches and got no one out.