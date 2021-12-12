Before and after satellite photos of Mayfield leave Kentucky city unrecognizable after tornado

The city of Mayfield, Kentucky was severely damaged by a tornado that stormed across more than 200 miles early Saturday.

Among the buildings damaged was the Graves County Courthouse in the downtown core of the city and Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory on the west side of the city where more than 100 people were reportedly working when the storm hit in the early hours of the morning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects the statewide death toll from the multiple tornadoes that hit to fall between 70 and 100 casualties, making it one of the deadliest tornadoes to hit the commonwealth.

Before and after satellite photos reveal the impact the storm had on the city.

The city of Mayfield before and after the tornado

Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory

Downtown Mayfield, Graves County Courthouse

More before and after tornado scenes

