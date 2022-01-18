Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

JON GAMBRELL
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show smoke rising over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi on Monday. Another image taken shortly after appears to show scorch marks and white fire-suppressing foam deployed on the grounds of the depot.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., known by the acronym ADNOC, is the state-owned energy firm that provides much of the wealth of the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula also home to Dubai.

ADNOC did not immediately respond to questions from the AP asking about the site and damage estimates from the attack. The company said the attack happened around 10 a.m. Monday.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the exact cause and a detailed investigation has commenced,” ADNOC said in an earlier statement.

The attack killed two Indian nationals and one Pakistani as three tankers at the site exploded, police said. Six people were also wounded at the facility, which is near Al-Dhafra Air Base, a massive Emirati installation also home to American and French forces.

Another fire also struck Abu Dhabi International Airport, though damage in that attack could not be seen. Police described the assault as a suspected drone attack.

Senior Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash blamed the Houthis for the attack, saying on Twitter that Emirati authorities were handling the rebel group’s “vicious attack on some civilian facilities” in the United Arab Emirates’ capital with “transparency and responsibility.”

“The tampering of the region’s security by terrorist militias is too weak to affect the stability and safety in which we live,” he said.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed they were behind an attack targeting “sensitive Emirati facilities.” In a press conference late Monday, military spokesman Yehia Sarea said, without offering evidence, that the Houthis targeted the airports of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as an oil refinery and other sites in the UAE with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones. Dubai's airport had normal operations Monday.

At dawn on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced it had started a bombing campaign targeting Houthi sites in the capital of Sanaa.

Overnight videos released by the Houthis showed damage, with the rebels saying the strike killed at least 12 people. An international aid worker in Sanaa said there were civilians among the dead. He said the airstrike hit a house for a senior military official who was killed along with his wife and son. The worker spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its own forces from Yemen, it is still actively engaged in the conflict and supports Yemeni militias fighting the Houthis.

The incident comes as the Houthis face pressure and are suffering heavy losses. Yemeni government forces, allied and backed by the UAE, have pushed back the rebels in key provinces. Aided by the Emirati-backed Giants Brigades, the government forces took back the province of Shabwa earlier this month in a blow to Houthi efforts to complete their control of the entire northern half of Yemen.

Condemnations of the attack on the UAE poured in from across the world.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States would work with the UAE and international partners to hold the Houthis accountable, saying “we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the assault as “prohibited by international law” and urged all sides “to prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions in the region,” said spokesman Stephane Dujarric. The U.N. special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg was headed to Riyadh for meetings with Saudi and Yemeni officials on “the recent military uptick” in Yemen, Dujarric added.

Saudi Arabia and a host of other Arab states decried the assault as “a cowardly terrorist attack.” The kingdom, as well as the U.S., U.N. experts and others have accused Iran of supplying arms to the Houthis.

The UAE was a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that has waged war against the Houthis since 2015, trying to restore to power the internationally backed government, ousted by the rebels the previous year.

While Emirati troops have been killed over the course of the conflict, now in its eight year, the war has not directly affected daily life in the wider UAE, a country with a vast foreign workforce.

___

Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Dubai and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Drone attack in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's rebels kills 3

    A drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six people were also wounded at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.

  • U.S. condemns deadly Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi; UAE reserves right to respond

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub. The strike on a leading Gulf Arab ally of the United States takes the war between the Houthi group and a Saudi-led coalition to a new level, and may hinder efforts to contain regional tensions as Washington and Tehran work to rescue a nuclear deal. "The UAE condemns this terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on areas and civilian facilities on Emirati soil...(It) will not go unpunished," its foreign ministry said.

  • Deadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf Frictions

    Iran-backed Yemeni fighters have launched drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates, and that's caused explosions and a deadly fire outside the capital, Abu Dhabi. It ratchets up the security risk in the major oil exporting region at a critical time. Bloomberg's Simone Foxman reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East."

  • Full extent of damage from Tonga volcano eruption, tsunami still not clear

    Full extent of damage from Tonga volcano eruption, tsunami still not clear

  • UN suspends regular flights in Mali: spokesman

    The UN mission in Mali has suspended all but medical evacuation flights in the war-torn country pending negotiations with Malian authorities, a United Nations spokesman said Monday.

  • Satellite Images Show Tonga Before and After Volcanic Eruption

    Satellite images published by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNSOT) on January 17 show the impact of a volcanic eruption near Tonga on the Pacific Island nation and the volcano.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on January 15, causing disruption to communications to Tonga and producing tsunami warnings in multiple pacific rim nations.The Australian Defence Force and New Zealand’s Air Force sent aircraft to Tonga to assist with damage assessments on January 17.These before and after images analyzed by UNSOT show where potential damage appears to have occurred in communities, and the extent of the blast’s impact on the volcanic island. Credit: UNSOT via Storyful

  • How ex-Michigan State women's basketball player Annalise Pickrel is providing lift behind the scenes

    Two-time Big Ten champion is trying to give Spartans a physical and mental edge.

  • Brent Oil Climbs to 2014 High as Geopolitical Unrest Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil extended gains to the highest level in seven years as geopolitical tensions stirred in the Middle East and concerns about the demand impact of the omicron virus variant eased.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic

  • Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic

    Saudi Arabia’s planned purchase of Polish refining assets is set to put OPEC's top producer in charge of two thirds of Poland's oil supply, eroding previously dominant supplier Russia's leverage as it grapples with regional tension. Poland has a long history of seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports through deals with alternative suppliers and its determination has grown as relations have worsened. The mood between Poland and Russia had already darkened over oil supplies early in 2021 when Poland had to cut its oil purchases from Russia because of a price row between Russia's Rosneft and Poland's PKN Orlen.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Texas synagogue standoff. Tonga volcano eruption. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Sri Lanka plans laws, fast-track measures to attract foreign exchange

    Sri Lanka will introduce new laws to attract investments over the next three years while policies to develop exports, tourism and remittances will be fast-tracked in a bid to rebuild foreign exchange reserves, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Tuesday. In a speech to parliament, Rajapaksa said a debilitating shortage of forex was inevitable unless expenditure was managed well. "If we fail to control our spending, there will be a foreign exchange problem in the near future," Rajapaksa added.

  • First fatality reported after undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga

    A British woman is the first reported fatality after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga. Communications with the Pacific island nation have been sporadic.

  • Macau's draft gaming law bill outlines tighter control over casinos, junkets

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau's Legislative Assembly published the draft of a highly anticipated gaming law bill on Tuesday that gave details on the Chinese territory's stated goal of tightening its grip on casino firms' activities and reining in so-called junket operators. The proposed changes, which need legislators' approval to become law, mark the biggest reform in two decades for the world's biggest gambling hub and lay the ground for multibillion-dollar casino operators ahead of the expiration of their licenses this year. The licences of the six operators, Wynn Macau, Sands China, MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts, are all due to expire in June.

  • An Enormous Extraterrestrial Diamond Comes to Auction

    The world’s largest faceted diamond to come to auction is more than just a jewel.

  • Bills QB Josh Allen’s historic streak continues in playoff win

    #Bills QB Josh Allen's historic streak continues in playoff win:

  • Russia denies U.S. claims that it's planning "false flag" operation to invade Ukraine

    Russia disputes a warning from U.S. intelligence officials that it's planning a "false flag" operation as a pretext to invade Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Russian-led military group is leaving Kazakhstan after helping control political unrest. Former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more.

  • Mid-season trade, 2 under-the-radar free agents spark 49ers pass rush vs. Cowboys

    The #49ers lost Nick Bosa vs. the Cowboys, and a trio of pass rushers with a common thread stepped up.

  • China media says omicron variant may have spread from foreign packages

    The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the latest infections and packages from abroad

  • Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

    Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world. The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.

  • US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

    Stopover was second time an Ohio-class ‘boomer’ has been seen in territory