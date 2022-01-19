Satellite photos show areas covered in ash after Tonga volcano

Satellite images of areas in Tonga before and after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted. The photos taken on January 18 show buildings in a residential area and port facilities covered by volcanic ash.

