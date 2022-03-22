Satellite photos show Yemen rebels hit Saudi oil site again

In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, damage is seen after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Aramco's North Jiddah Bulk Plant in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 21, 2022. Yemen's Houthi rebels this week struck the exact same oil storage tank in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah that they previously hit some two years earlier, satellite photos show. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels this week struck the same oil storage tank in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah they had previously hit two years ago, satellite photos show.

Satellite photos by Planet Labs PBC, analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, show the damage on Sunday to the North Jiddah Bulk Plant, which sits just southeast of the city's international airport, a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca.

That same storage tank — owned by the state oil behemoth Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco — was hit by what the Houthis described as a cruise missile in a November 2020 attack.

Sunday's attack has renewed questions about the kingdom's ability to defend itself from Houthi fire as a yearslong war in the Arab world's poorest country rages on with no end in sight. It also comes as Saudi Arabia issued an unusually stark warning that it is unable to guarantee its oil production won't be affected by further attacks — which could push global energy prices even higher amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

Both Saudi government officials and Aramco did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday.

The Houthi attack on Sunday represents one its most-intense barrages of the war, which has seen the kingdom launch punishing airstrikes in Yemen that have been criticized internationally for killing civilians. Among the targets was a petrochemicals complex in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, which Saudi officials said led to a disruption of production for the world's biggest oil exporter.

Another target was the North Jiddah Bulk Plant, which stores diesel, gasoline and jet fuel for use in Jiddah, the kingdom's second-largest city some 285 kilometers (177 miles) southeast of Yanbu on the coast. It accounts for over a quarter of all of Saudi Arabia's supplies and also supplies fuel crucial to running a regional desalination plant.

Saudi authorities earlier described the attack as causing a “limited fire in one of the tanks, (which was) brought under control without causing casualties.” The Houthis said they used Quds-2 land-attack cruise missile in the assault.

The Planet Labs PBC photos, taken Monday, showed what likely was white, fire-suppressing material surrounding the tank, which appeared damaged on its southern-facing side.

At the time of the 2020 attack, the tank, which has a capacity of 500,000 barrels, held diesel fuel, according to a recent report by a U.N. panel of experts examining Yemen's war. Repairing it after the last attack cost Aramco some $1.5 million.

The U.N. experts described the facility as a “civilian target,” which the Houthis should have avoided after the 2020 attack.

“While the facility also supplies the Saudi military with petroleum products, it is mostly supplying civilian customers,” the panel said. “If the plant had been out of service of a significant period, the impact on the kingdom’s economy as well as on the welfare of the residents of the Western region would likely have been significant.”

Cruise missiles and drones remain difficult to defend against, though the U.S. recently sent a significant number of Patriot antimissile interceptors to Saudi Arabia to resupply the kingdom amid the Houthi attacks.

In September, the AP reported that the U.S. had removed its own Patriot and THAAD defense systems from Prince Sultan Air Base outside of Riyadh.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban, Houthis target Saudi

    Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia and attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi energy and water desalination facilities sent jitters through the market. Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures rose $2.28, or 2.03%, to $114.4 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures gained $2.89, or 2.5%, to $118.51 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0713 GMT.

  • Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for high oil prices

    Saudi Arabia said Monday that it “won't bear any responsibility" for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter. The unusually stark warning marked a departure from the giant oil producer's typically cautious statements, as Saudi officials remain aware that even their smallest comments can swing the price of oil and rattle global markets. The salvo of rebel attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities marked a serious escalation in the war, which erupted in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north.

  • Harvey ruled out at Texas after crash in IndyCar practice

    Jack Harvey failed the cognitive test he was required to take following a hard crash in practice at Texas Motor Speedway and was not cleared to compete Sunday. Santino Ferrucci was named the replacement driver in the No. 45 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Ferrucci drove the car in five races last year, and as a current Dallas resident was available when RLL needed an emergency fill-in.

  • Saudi Arabia says it 'won't bear any responsibility' for oil shortages after Houthi attack

    Saudi Arabia said it will not take responsibility for the downstream impact of the recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on state-run oil facilities, in an apparent swipe at the U.S. handling of Yemen's civil war. The largest oil exporter in the world "declares that it will not bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks on its oil facilities," according to the state-run Saudi Press...

  • Ukraine's resistance offers a useful lesson to Taiwan

    The longer Ukraine shows that a determined population can make an invasion costly, it is giving small countries like Taiwan a model of how to defend themselves.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Flags Cyberattacks, Says Putin ‘Desperate’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine was a sign President Vladimir Putin is growing desperate, and warned about new indications of possible cyberattacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Hong Kong

  • David Beckham Hands Over His 71 Million Instagram Fans To Ukraine Doc Caring For Babies

    "Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry, but none of us will give up," said "Dr. Iryna."

  • Ex-Reagan Official Says She Nearly Had A Stroke Listening to Tucker Carlson

    "He started essentially apologizing for Vladimir Putin, which he does almost every night on his show,” said Linda Chavez.

  • Why Russia's tank war stalled in Ukraine

    With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, discusses how Putin's plan to take the capital of Kyiv with a lightning strike using his vaunted tank army has been foiled – and what it means for Ukraine going forward.

  • Russian officials solicit donations for soldiers fighting in Ukraine

    Local officials in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have set up collection points where citizens can drop off donations of socks, medicine and tinned food for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, according to messages from the officials seen by Reuters. Officials told local residents that Russian troops already had everything they needed, but that since citizens had expressed a desire to help, the local administrations had decided to accommodate those wishes.

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

  • Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

    The Republican from Tennessee suggested to Ketanji Brown Jackson that it's merely a coincidence that only 2 of America's 114 Supreme Court justices have been Black

  • Pro-Kremlin Tabloid Briefly Reports Massive Russian Casualty Number, Citing Putin’s Defense Ministry

    Ukraine claimed that up to 14,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in fighting, while U.S.-intelligence estimates put the number of Russian dead at around 7,000.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's $600 million superyacht is cruising off Turkey's coast after 8 days' sailing without a destination

    Roman Abramovich's yacht Solaris is "scenic cruising" off the coast of Turkey, MarineTraffic data shows. The billionaire was recently sanctioned.

  • Pro-Kremlin tabloid reports that nearly 10,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine

    The numbers, which were far higher than previous figures released by Russia, were quickly scrubbed from the pro-Kremlin site.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • Meet Tetyana, Ukrainian missile operator

    STORY: This is Tetyana Chornovol. A former nationalist member of parliament, who is now fighting in frontline trenches.Working as an anti-tank guided missile operator, just north of Kyiv.Here, she describes her most recent hit."I switched it on and saw tanks on the screen. They just entered within the range of my missile. I took aim and destroyed the first tank. Interestingly, the rocket was flying for quite some time. Perhaps the tanks registered the rocket's launch and managed to turn back but I shot it right at the fuel tanks and the ammunition load has detonated. The tank literally flew off the road and now it is somewhere in the road ditch in the forest. After that we came under fire, not for long, all during this time Russian military vehicles were turning back and escaping. So one destroyed tank was enough to stop the attack, for the column to turn back and run away.”A high profile anti-corruption campaigner, Tetyana, who is also a former journalist, was one of the leaders in the Euromaidan protests.She turned to politics in 2014 and was elected a member of the nationalist and conservative People’s Front party.But now she’s part of a unit tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks and armoured vehicles to stop its approach on the Ukrainian capital. Tetyana is a war widow herself. Her husband, Mykola Berezovyi, served as a volunteer fighter in the right wing paramilitary Azov Battalion.He was killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

  • Eric Trump’s New Attack On Joe Biden Ignores 1 Key Fact About His Father

    The ex-president's son seems to forget what his father did in times of crisis.

  • US sending secretly acquired Soviet air defense equipment to Ukraine: report

    The U.S. is sending Ukraine some Soviet-made air defense equipment that Washington took charge of decades ago through a secret program, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The systems, to include the SA-8 short-range surface-to-air missile system, were obtained by the U.S. for the purposes of examining Russian military technology and helping train American troops, U.S. officials told the outlet. The weapons are useful to Ukrainian forces...

  • Former CIA director says Russia has been 'surprisingly unprofessional' in its invasion of Ukraine

    "They clearly have very poor standards when it comes to performing basic tactical tasks such as achieving combined arms operations," David Petraeus told CNN.