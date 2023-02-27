Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase

A satellite has detected an A-50 AWACS aircraft, which might have been attacked at the Belarusian Machulishchy military airfield on 26 February.

Source: Belarusian editorial office of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing Plant Labs

Details: The photo was taken on 19 February. As Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty states, the photo shows where the A-50 could have been at the time of the strike.

In addition, the satellite spotted several other Russian aircraft, which the publication identified as MiG-31K jet interceptors.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports that the A-50 was conducting reconnaissance of Ukrainian territory and guiding the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal cruise missiles to their targets.

Background:

On the morning of 26 February, the BYPOL initiative reported explosions at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus. There is information about a damaged Russian AWACS aircraft.

Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, said that Belarusian partisans were behind it. As he stated, the participants of the alleged sabotage in Machulishchy left Belarus and are now safe.

A day after an incident at the military airbase in the village of Machulishchy in Belarus, the Belarusian border guards significantly enhanced control of people leaving the country.

