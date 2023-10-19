Satellite shows damage to Luhansk airfield after strikes by Ukraine's Armed Forces

The media has published a satellite image of Luhansk International Airport after strikes landed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Skhemy project, an investigative reporting project of Radio Liberty, with reference to Planet Labs satellite data

Details: The image was taken on 18 October. The satellite recorded damage to the airfield caused by the strikes by the Ukrainian military.

 

PHOTO: SKHEMY PROJECT

 

Background:

  • On the morning of 17 October, the General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had struck airfields near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk during the night.

  • Special Operations Forces reported that airfield runways had been damaged, as well as nine helicopters, special equipment, an air defence launcher and an ammunition depot.

  • On the morning of 18 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the past day, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed six helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Russian forces.

  • In the evening of the same day, various media posted satellite images of an airfield near occupied Berdiansk.

