Satellite shows damage to Luhansk airfield after strikes by Ukraine's Armed Forces

The media has published a satellite image of Luhansk International Airport after strikes landed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Skhemy project, an investigative reporting project of Radio Liberty, with reference to Planet Labs satellite data

Details: The image was taken on 18 October. The satellite recorded damage to the airfield caused by the strikes by the Ukrainian military.

PHOTO: SKHEMY PROJECT

Background:

On the morning of 17 October, the General Staff confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had struck airfields near occupied Berdiansk and Luhansk during the night.

Special Operations Forces reported that airfield runways had been damaged, as well as nine helicopters, special equipment, an air defence launcher and an ammunition depot.

On the morning of 18 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the past day, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed six helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Russian forces.

In the evening of the same day, various media posted satellite images of an airfield near occupied Berdiansk.

