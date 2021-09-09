Satellite shows before and after images of 9/11 attacks

Reuters

About 506 million years ago, a strange marine creature whose body so resembled a science-fiction spacecraft that it has been dubbed 'the mothership' thrived in tropical seas, menacing prey on the ocean floor in what is now Canada as one of Earth's largest predators to that point in time. Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossils of a Cambrian Period arthropod named Titanokorys gainesi in Kootenay National Park in the Canadian Rockies, within a vast rock formation called the Burgess Shale. While that may not sound big by modern standards, during the Cambrian Period - a pivotal juncture in the history of life on Earth - it was a giant.