Satellite Shows 'Powerful' Hurricane Franklin and 'Dangerous' Idalia Off US Coast

The National Hurricane Center was warning of a double storm threat to the eastern US on August 29, as the Category 4 Hurricane Franklin was expected to bring life-threatening storm surges while the “dangerous” Hurricane Idalia neared Florida.

“Life-threatening surf and rip currents” from Franklin were expected to spread up the eastern seaboard, the NHC said, while Idalia was forecast to be an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by the time it hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on August 30.

CIRA satellite imagery showed both the storms on August 28. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful