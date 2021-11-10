Satellite signals suggest Vietnam ship seized by Iran freed

FILE - This frame grab from a video released by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, shows the seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Satellite tracking data and other signals on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 suggested the Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran had been freed by the Islamic Republic. (Revolutionary Guard via AP, File)
JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite tracking data and other signals on Wednesday suggested a Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran had been freed by the Islamic Republic, ending the latest maritime confrontation involving Tehran amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

The Sothys left a position off Iran's Bandar Abbas port and had reached international waters in the nearby Gulf of Oman early Wednesday, the data analyzed by The Associated Press from MarineTraffic.com showed. The vessel appeared anchored there, but there was no information about its crew.

Iran did not acknowledge releasing the vessel and its mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Vietnamese officials could not be reached for comment, though its officials earlier acknowledged trying to obtain more information about the seizure from Iran.

The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Sothys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia. U.S. forces had monitored the seizure but ultimately didn’t take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters.

Iran later celebrated its capture of the vessel in dramatic footage aired on state television, the day before the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

The Sothys had been on the radar of United Against a Nuclear Iran, a New York-based advocacy group long suspicious of the Islamic Republic. In a letter dated Oct. 11 addressed to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the group said its analysis of satellite photos showed the Sothys received a ship-to-ship transfer of oil in June from an oil tanker called the Oman Pride.

The U.S. Treasury identified the Oman Pride in August as being used to transport Iranian oil as part of a smuggling scheme to enrich the Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force. That Iranian oil ends up being sold into East Asia, the Treasury alleged, without identifying a specific country.

Iran’s seizure of the Sothys would be the latest in a string of hijackings and explosions to roil the Gulf of Oman, which sits near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all traded oil passes.

The U.S. Navy blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members earlier this year. Just a few months ago, Iranian hijackers stormed and briefly captured a Panama-flagged asphalt tanker off the United Arab Emirates.

Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region’s volatile waters since then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed crushing sanctions on the country.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French ministers to raise concerns with Russia on West Africa activities

    France's foreign and armed forces ministers will stress their governments concern over the Kremlin's activities in West Africa when they meet their Russian counterparts in Paris on Friday. Relations have been strained over ongoing differences over Ukraine and more recently over the role of Russian mercenaries in West Africa, where France has thousands of troops fighting Islamist militants. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said the mercenaries are working at the behest of Moscow.

  • China bans Tibetan children from taking Tibetan language classes in and out of school

    China’s ban on Tibetan language classes has come full circle after a new policy bars children from taking even informal lessons outside of school. The rundown: The ban was reportedly issued in October in the northwestern province of Qinghai, which was historically part of Tibet’s Amdo region, the birthplace of the 14th Dalai Lama. “No individual or organization is allowed to hold informal classes or workshops to teach the Tibetan language during the winter holidays when the schools are closed,” a Tibetan living in Qinghai told Radio Free Asia.

  • In apparent olive branch, Macron regrets "misunderstandings" over Algeria comments - French official

    President Emmanuel Macron regrets the controversies and misunderstandings generated from comments he made about Algeria, a French official said on Tuesday, a sign that Paris may be seeking to calm relations with its former colony. Ties between Paris and Algiers have been badly strained in recent weeks after Macron had questioned whether there had been an Algerian nation before French colonial rule and that Algeria's "politico-military system" had rewritten the history of its colonisation by France based on "a hatred of France".

  • China conducts combat readiness patrol as U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military said on Tuesday it had conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, after its defence ministry condemned a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation it said had arrived on a military aircraft. The patrol was aimed at the "seriously wrong" words and actions of "relevant countries" on the Taiwan issue and the activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement. Cross-strait tensions have been rising in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.

  • On a quiet but tense corner of Russia's border, its neighbors are gaining on it

    Russia's dominance in the Caspian Sea is assured for now, but with the players building up their forces, it may one day have to compete.

  • An estimated 1,000 U.S. veterans can't return because of immigration status

    An estimated 1,000 U.S. military veterans — many Latino — live in foreign lands, their return to the country they defended in limbo because of their immigration status.The big picture: A VOCES/PBS documentary scheduled to air on most PBS stations this week focuses on two brothers, both Mexican immigrants, who fought in the Vietnam War on behalf of the U.S. and were honorably discharged. Now both face deportation because of minor crimes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • We should not feel guilty about using aircraft, says Grant Shapps

    Flying is not the “ultimate evil”, the Transport Secretary has said, as Boris Johnson is set to return to Glasgow for crunch climate change talks.

  • Nimitz sets sail Saturday on first voyage following shipyard work

    The 1975-commissioned aircraft carrier and its crew begin work toward an eventual deployment.

  • Taiwan's TSMC to build first chip plant in Japan amid crunch

    Japanese electronics maker Sony and TSMC of Taiwan said Tuesday they plan to jointly build a computer chip plant in Japan with an initial investment of $7 billion. The plant in the southwestern city of Kumamoto will be the first foundry in Japan for TSMC, one of the world’s leading chipmakers. The move comes as a supply crunch in chips has slammed various Japanese companies, including automaker Toyota Motor Corp. and video-game maker Nintendo Co., as lockdowns and other coronavirus measures in parts of Asia have hurt chip production.

  • Holocaust Museum report warns China "may be committing genocide"

    A report released today by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum states the museum is "gravely concerned" the "Chinese government may be committing genocide against the Uyghurs."Why it matters: A growing number of governments and other institutions are concluding the Chinese government's policies toward the Uyghur ethnic minority aren't just repression, but in fact constitute genocide.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOnce a governme

  • Exclusive-Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on U.S.-brokered flight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel boarded a U.S.-brokered flight out of Tajikistan on Tuesday, ending a nearly three-month detention ordeal that began when they escaped there in their aircraft during the Taliban takeover, Afghan sources said. The plight of the pilots had attracted U.S. congressional scrutiny - with lawmakers and military veterans frustrated by what they believed was a sluggish U.S. relocation effort. One pilot shared images of the group boarding the aircraft, saying it was destined for the United Arab Emirates.

  • Malaysian drug trafficker had negative ART before being brought to court: SPS

    The Malaysian drug trafficker whose execution was stayed after he had contracted COVID-19 had tested negative in his ART before being brought to court

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain

    Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families. Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name.

  • Workhorse reports $81M loss, plans to redesign C-1000 electric cargo van

    Electric vehicle startup Workhorse Group is hemorrhaging money. Revenue is also in the negative to the tune of $576,600, which is largely related to refunds issued to customers who had their C-1000 cargo delivery vans recalled due to safety issues. Workhorse sold 41 vans this year before it had finished ensuring the design was in compliance with federal safety standards set by the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA).

  • Malala Yousafzai Reveals She Got Married With Stunning Wedding Photos

    “Today marks a precious day in my life,” the 24-year-old human rights and education activist posted with several photos of her and husband Asser.

  • Romanian official pitched Blinken on Black Sea troop boost

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Romanian Foreign Minister H.E. Bogdan Aurescu.

  • ACLU joins Chinese American scientist's lawsuit against U.S.

    The American Civil Liberties Union has filed an administrative complaint to the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Justice, asserting claims of false arrest and civil conspiracy on behalf of a Chinese American scientist who was cleared of espionage-related charges in 2015.Why it matters: Hydrologist Sherry Chen's ordeal has spanned three presidential administrations and is adding to growing concerns about U.S. government profiling of Chinese American scientists.Get market news worthy of your time

  • 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Silly Season tracker

    Driver movement is coming fast and furious over the course of the 2021 season, providing a preview of the 2022 landscape that so far includes an Xfinity Series powerhouse wading into the Cup Series full time, a team in its first season purchasing a longtime organization, a championship crew chief stepping down from atop the […]

  • Migrants in Belarus attempt to force their way across border, into Poland

    Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus, on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.

  • Swiss pursue 'special path' with big trade partner China -minister

    Switzerland's foreign minister played down prospects for his neutral country to embrace Western sanctions against China over its human rights record as Bern pursues a "special path" with Beijing, a major trade partner, he told a newspaper. The Swiss government has been discussing whether to adopt human rights sanctions the EU imposed on China in March.