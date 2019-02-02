How satellites and blockchain go together

A Chinese Long March 4B rocket lifts off from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in October 2018. One of the payloads was a nanosatellite equipped with a SpaceChain blockchain node. (CCTV via SciNews / YouTube)

It’s been three months since Planetary Resources, the asteroid mining venture headquartered in Redmond, Wash., was acquired by the ConsenSys blockchain studio — and although the venture currently known as ConsenSys Space hasn’t yet take the wraps off its business plan, another space-centric blockchain venture just might provide some clues.

Singapore-based SpaceChain has been ramping up its activity over the past year, highlighted by the launch of two nanosatellite-based blockchain nodes into orbit aboard Chinese Long March rockets in February and October of 2018.

Last month, SpaceChain said it ran a successful test of space-to-ground blockchain transactions — specifically, the completion of a signature verification procedure that could theoretically be used for contracts.

“The multi-signature cold wallet service – an application developed by SpaceChain engineers to test the space node – shows proof of technology of being a potential cyber security solution for the blockchain industry,” SpaceChain co-founder and chief technology officer Jeff Garzik said in a news release.

Today, SpaceChain and the Arch Mission Foundation reported that one of the digital payloads stored aboard the satellite launched in October was Arch’s Orbital Library, containing a complete copy of Wikipedia.

“The Orbital Library on SpaceChain’s satellite is the beginning a ring of backup data orbiting around the Earth, and constitutes the first extraterrestrial archive and first step in establishing more Arch libraries that will preserve human knowledge and culture,” Nova Spivack, co-founder of the Arch Mission Foundation, said in a news release. “Through massive replication around the solar system we will be able to guarantee that the Arch Libraries will never be lost – even millions to billions of years in the future.”

The foundation is also planning to send installments of its Lunar Library Project for archiving on the moon’s surface. The first installment is being placed on SpaceIL’s lunar lander, and the second installment will fly to the moon on Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander as early as next year.

It’s possible to add to the Orbital Library as the archive expands.

“We support the Arch Mission Foundation’s goal of preserving knowledge for future generations and are excited to play a part in achieving that mission through our satellite technology,” SpaceChain co-founder and CEO Zee Zheng said. “As launch costs are reduced, we are able to achieve important missions like Arch’s and opportunities in space that were never before possible.”

The best-known blockchain applications have to do with cryptocurrency, but the technology can be used as well for non-currency applications such as verifying the supply chain for a given product, or ensuring that a document or a database hasn’t been surreptitiously tampered with.

In a series of answers to emailed questions, SpaceChain CEO Zee Zheng explained why space-based operations add a benefit to blockchain. Here’s the Q&A, with apologies for Zheng’s crypto-geeky references to potentially arcane aspects of blockchain technology: