Satellites, helicopters used to map Hawaii lava

Newly discovered nesting sites of the band-rumped storm petrel, an endangered seabird, on the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii are “not threatened” by the ongoing eruption, the park service said on December 6.Forbes Perry, a biologist with the University of Hawaii Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit, said biologists in the park have known of the presence of the bird on Mauna Loa since the 1990s, but the precise location of nesting sites has only recently been established.Video released on December 6 represents “the first documented … fledgling in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” the park service said.According to the park service and a timestamp, the video was taken around a month before Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, erupted.The park said the petrel burrow was found by a detector dog. Credit: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park via Storyful