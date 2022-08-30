Satellites images shows three Russian armored personnel carriers not far from Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant reactor

CNN reports that at least three Russian armored personnel carriers are visible in the photo

Maxar Technologies noted on Twitter that the photos were taken on the morning of Aug. 29.

Russian troops have set up firing positions at the ZNPP and are now shelling Ukrainian cities across the Dnipro River from there. Ukrainian state nuclear company Enerhoatom reported that invading Russian forces placed at least 14 units of heavy military vehicles with ammunition, weapons and explosives in the turbine hall of reactor No. 1 of the ZNPP.

On Aug. 22, the invaders brought additional armored personnel carriers and special trucks to the ZNPP’s repair facility. In total, more than 40 units of Russian military vehicles are believed to be deployed on the territory of the plant.

