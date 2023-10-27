Satellites spot Russian Air Force painting decoy ‘aircraft’ instead of real fighters onto apron at Crimean base
The Russian military has replaced several fighter jets at the Belbek airfield in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea with painted ones, according to satellite imagery released by OSINT analysts MT_Anderson on Oct. 26.
A few days ago, the Russian Armed Forces deployed four MiG-31s or their MiG-31K modification, which can carry Kinzhal airborne missiles.
Read also:
Russians resorting to using fake missiles due to shortage, says Humeniuk
Russia resorts to paint decoys in effort to protect Tu-95 strategic bombers from Ukrainian drone strikes – photos
However, in more recent photographs, two of them have somehow turned into drawings. This can be seen, in particular, by the absence of shadows.
Presumably, the Russian military is trying to confuse the intelligence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and its allies by giving them false targets.
At the same time, such measures are not only scathingly mocked by Ukrainians, but also slammed by Russian military bloggers.
Read also: Multiple explosions rock Crimea, hitting two airfields, and a military base in Sevastopol
"Practice has expectedly confirmed the scientific findings that the drawings and tires and pissed mattresses on aircraft serve only one purpose well — to f*ck over the personnel," said one of the pro-Kremlin propagandists on the Fighterbomber Telegram channel.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine