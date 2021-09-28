How satellites track drastic changes happening to our planet

The Guardian

Study of how fish are snatched from lines will investigate what species of sharks are the most prolific offenders The researchers also hope to get a handle for the first time on the economic cost. The recreational deep sea fishing industry supports more than 88,000 jobs in Florida and provides annual revenue above $9bn. Photograph: Matt Heath/Alamy Many anglers lament the one that got away. In Florida, the issue is more often the fish that is caught but is then snatched by a shark before being r