How satellites track drastic changes happening to our planet
An Atlas V rocket carrying Landsat 9 was launched into space on Sept. 27. It's a new addition to a program tracking natural & manmade changes around the globe.
Researchers have created a solid-state battery with an all-silicon anode that could potentially deliver long life, high energy density and fast charging.
More than 100 people reporting seeing the fireball to the American Meteor Society.
YouTuber RealLifeLore takes a look at the world's longest rivers in his latest video and the true sizes of the bodies of water are astounding. The post Earth’s Longest Rivers Are Bigger than Entire Continents appeared first on Nerdist.
Scientists have found evidence that humans reached the Americas earlier than previously thought.
Samsung says it has developed an approach that would 'copy and paste' a brain's neuron map to 3D chip networks — if and when the technology is ready.
Satellite manufacturing company Terran Orbital said Monday it would open the world’s largest space vehicle manufacturing facility on Florida’s Space Coast at a cost of $300 million. The 660,000-square-foot factory will be capable of producing “thousands of different types of space vehicles per year,” including 1000 complete satellites and over 1 million satellite components per year, the company said in a statement. Terran Orbital was founded in 2013, the same year that it acquired nanosatellite developer Tyvak, but has maintained a low profile since.
Deep beneath Mars’ red clay surface lie ancient oceans now frozen into ice sheets. Earth’s moon has hidden water deposits, too — pockets embedded deep inside its rocks. It’s the kind of liquid treasure scientists at NASA hope to one day mine using specialized drilling tools on the moon or Mars. As NASA looks for new technology to use in space, the agency is mining a different treasure to help ...
The Hubble telescope and ALMA have found six 'dead' early galaxies that stopped forming stars unusually quickly.
The R1 variant is the new strain of COVID-19 researchers are keeping a close eye on. The CDC identified "multiple spike protein mutations" in this variant with its capability to evade antibodies produced by the vaccine.
Blue Origin is flying a group of paying tourists to the edge of space on October 12 following Jeff Bezos's successful flight in July.
The prints were likely made by children and teenagers during the last Ice Age.
Jeffrey Sachs, the chairman of a task force probing COVID-19's origins, told WSJ he was concerned about the panel's links to EcoHealth Alliance.
The U.S. Space Force, the military branch spun out of the Air Force in December 2019, has announced its next batch of awards for projects related to next-gen rocket engine testing and upper-stage improvements. The awards were granted by the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC), a program managed by the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. SpEC facilitates engagement between the U.S. Department and Defense and the space industry, by allowing its nearly 600 members to compete for contracts.
Study of how fish are snatched from lines will investigate what species of sharks are the most prolific offenders The researchers also hope to get a handle for the first time on the economic cost. The recreational deep sea fishing industry supports more than 88,000 jobs in Florida and provides annual revenue above $9bn. Photograph: Matt Heath/Alamy Many anglers lament the one that got away. In Florida, the issue is more often the fish that is caught but is then snatched by a shark before being r
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says two successful tech entrepreneurs will be part of the lineup for its next suborbital trip on Oct. 12 — but for now, it’s keeping mum on reports that Star Trek captain William Shatner will also fly. The first two people on the flight manifest are Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, the co-founder of Medidata Solutions. De Vries is now the vice chair of life sciences and healthcare at Dassault Systèmes, which acquired Medidata, the w
Illinois public health officials reported 2,029 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 related deaths Monday.