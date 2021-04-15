Satillo man arrested mid-burglary

Apr. 14—TUPELO — Tupelo police arrested a burglary suspect inside a residence early Sunday morning.

Police responded to Allen Street around 1 a.m. on April 11 for a possible burglary in progress. Officers located a broken window on the residence. A search revealed suspect Jacquez Cherry, 24, of Saltillo, still inside the residence.

Cherry was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and felony possession of controlled substance. During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, Tuesday, a judge set his bond for the burglary chargé at $75,000.

Other charges may be pending after further investigation.

