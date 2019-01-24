Satisfy your sweet tooth with this peanut butter caramel corn cake

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

This decadent cake filled and topped with peanut butter and caramel popcorn is a jaw dropper! Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

To make cakes:

Make (2x) 6" vanilla cakes and (1x) 6" chocolate cake. Each box of cake makes two 6" cakes. (we didn’t do this on camera)

Peanut Butter Frosting:

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup smooth peanut butter

5 1/2 to 6 cups confectioner’s sugar

1/4 to 1/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and cream cheese together until smooth. Add in the peanut butter and mix until smooth. With the mixer on low, gradually add in the remaining ingredients. Once incorporated, increase the speed to medium and mix until smooth. Add in more milk or sugar until desired consistency is reached.

Chocolate Popcorn:

For the chocolate sauce instead of the caramel, we melted 10 oz of bittersweet chocolate with 1/4 cup of coconut oil and then melted it in the microwave. We drizzled this on the popcorn. AND on the cake so it dripped down the side (before the popcorn was put ontop of the cake)

We used 5-6 cups of popcorn. Once the chocolate was drizzled we let it sit in a cool place until sets (20 mins).

Assembly:

Once the cakes have cooled, trim to level off the tops if necessary. Place the bottom layer on a cake stand or serving dish. Spread on about ¾ cup of the peanut butter frosting with a small off-set spatula. Top with the next layer of cake and repeat. Crumb coat the cake with the frosting and chill to set in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes. Frost the cake with the remaining frosting. Cover the top of the cake with melted chocolate and add a generous amount of chocolate popcorn. Once the chocolate has cooled and thickened (but not solid), use to help hold the popcorn in place and let drip over the edges of the cake.

