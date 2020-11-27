Satmar Cancels Grand Annual Dinner

Satmar Cancels Grand Annual Dinner

Satmar Cancels Grand Annual Dinner

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020

Annual Event usually draws thousands of Chassidim from tri-state area

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central UTA, the Williamsburg Satmar School System, announced today that The Chof Aleph Kislev Event that they host annually for the Tri-state Satmar community has been canceled this year, according to Chesky Berkowitz, Chairman of the Satmar Board.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measures in place to stave off the rising number of cases, the leaders of the Satmar community made the difficult decision to cancel the celebratory dinner that sees thousands of Chassidim in attendance each year.

Chof Aleph Kislev is the Hebrew date that the Grand Rabbi, Joel Teitelbaum, founder of the Satmar dynasty was miraculously saved from the Nazi death camp of Bergen Belsen in 1944. Every year since, Satmar communities all over the world celebrate this day with joyous singing and dancing at a Chof Aleph Kislev Dinner. This day has morphed into one of the most sentimental and meaningful celebrations that attracts thousands of attendees from all over the world.

In recent years, the celebratory event was held in the New York State Armory Building in Williamsburg. This is the first time, in over 60 years, that the event was canceled.

The Satmar community is grateful to Governor Cuomo, Mayor De Blasio and all front-line workers for their tireless efforts in combating the terrible effects of the pandemic. They remain in the hearts and prayers of all its chassidic constituents.

Contact

Rabbi Yoel Landau
718-797-2888
info@centraluta.org

thousands-listening-to-satmar.jpg
Thousands listening to Satmar Grand Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum
Thousands listening to Satmar Grand Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum at last year's event on Dec. 18, 2019

SOURCE Central UTA

