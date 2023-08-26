Satsuma man sentenced for lewd and lascivious battery on minors through social media

Last week, 22-year-old Jose Yair Flores Del Angel faced his sentence in court following an investigation into sextortion threats made towards a female student at a local school in 2021. Major Case Detectives (MCU) conducted the probe, leading to Flores Del Angel’s arrest.

The resulting sentence was a 10-year prison term followed by 10 years of probation with sex offender designation. The conviction came in light of his involvement in two cases of Lewd or Lascivious Battery Sex Act with a Victim Over 12 but Less Than 16, both within Flagler County.

The investigation was initiated in December 2021 when a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Resource Deputy received reports about Flores Del Angel, who was 21 at the time, making sexual threats towards a 14-year-old student.

Collaborating with the Bunnell Police Department (BPD), detectives delved into the case, uncovering a disturbing sexual relationship involving a minor. Further investigation revealed that Flores Del Angel was also linked to a separate point in Flagler County, involving a 13-year-old female.

In both instances, the victims recounted similar interactions and encounters with Flores Del Angel. The perpetrator reportedly initiated contact through a social media platform, falsely claiming to be between 17 to 18 years old. Following thorough investigations, MCU detectives secured a full confession from Flores Del Angel pertaining to both cases, which led to the issuance of two arrest warrants.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly expressed his concern, stating, “This sick and twisted individual preyed on young children. This disgusting person is now in jail where he belongs and can’t hurt another child. Great work by our detectives in solving two cases and to Bunnell PD for their assistance. I hope this arrest brings some closure to the victims.”

On May 2, 2023, Flores Del Angel surrendered himself for charges of Lewd or Lascivious Battery with a Victim over 12 but less than 16 and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation with a Victim over 12 but less than 16. He is currently detained at the Green Roof Inn, held on a bond amounting to $50,000.

