Satterfield family to host press conference for Hampton County charitable foundation

A charitable foundation will soon be launched in memory of Gloria Satterfield.

Members of Gloria Satterfield's family and the attorneys representing her estate will host a press conference in Hampton County next week to announce details of a charitable foundation being formed in her memory.

Satterfield worked as a longtime employee for suspended South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, who now stands charged in criminal court and sued in civil court over the theft of her death settlements. Murdaugh recently signed a $4.3 million confession of judgment to her heirs, and with a portion of this judgment, the family has decided to give back to others who are less fortunate in their own community.

On Monday, attorneys with Bland Richter, LLP, released a statement announcing a community press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Sandy Run Baptist Church.

The release announces "a foundation that will be formed in Gloria’s honor that will initially be funded by some of the settlement proceeds received by Gloria’s sons and her surviving siblings. The foundation will be for the exclusive benefit of underprivileged Hampton County families — good God-fearing, law-abiding and hard-working people who struggle, like Gloria did, to make ends meet."

"It is the family’s hope that this foundation will be long lasting and will be sustained going forward through the continued funding by others," the Bland Richter statement continues, adding that 95% of the donations will go directly to the recipients, with little administrative costs. The money will be managed by an appropriate foundation and bank.

During the press conference, the family looks forward to thanking all of those who supported and encouraged their bravery in pursuing Murdaugh and his alleged accomplices since their journey began last fall of 2021, which they did with "determination and dignity," said the release.

There will be a number of speakers at the press conference, including members of the Satterfield and Harriot families, their attorneys, South Carolina journalists such as Mandy Matney and Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., and local dignitaries. During the event, there will also be a question and answer session with the Satterfield family and their attorneys.

"We welcome all of you to attend and celebrate with the family this wonderful gesture," said Eric Bland, attorney for the Satterfield Estate.

