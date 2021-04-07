Saturation patrol results in several arrests in McDowell County

Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·2 min read

Apr. 7—WELCH — A saturation patrol conducted by sheriff's offices in West Virginia and Virginia has resulted in several arrests on charges including narcotics, driving revoked for DUI and a prohibited person carrying a firearm.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office in West Virginia and deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office in Virginia conducted a Saturation Patrol on April 2 along the McDowell and Buchanan County line due to a large number of complaints of drug activity in the Jolo area of McDowell County, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy of McDowell County.

The following individuals were arrested by McDowell County deputies:

—Lisa Day, 43, of Jolo was arrested on warrants for maintaining a dwelling for the use of selling narcotics she was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $10,000 was set.

—Don McClanahan, 36, of Jolo was arrested on warrants for fugitive of justice out of Buchanan County Virginia he was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and no bond was set he is awaiting transport back to Virginia.

—Ronald Stacy, 23, of Jolo was arrested for for driving revoked for DUI and was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $500 was set. He made bond and is awaiting trial.

—Aaron Addair, 34, of Raysal was arrested for prohibited person carrying a firearm and was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $1,000 was set he made bond and is awaiting trail.

In a separate incident Monday, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office conducted a traffic stop in the Vallscreek area arrested a Jeffery Perkins, 41, of Berwind for no seatbelt, no insurance, improper registration, driving revoked for DUI and unlawful possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance. He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $2,500 was set he made bond.

Recommended Stories

  • Attempted home break-in leads to arrest of a goat in North Carolina, police say

    “Billy has been arrested and is no longer a threat,” Greenville police said.

  • Whales can learn about danger and can warn each other, according to a study of how they dodged whaling ships in the 19th century

    The findings provide clues about how whales pass information between groups, and could be an example of "animal culture".

  • Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 8-4 win over Phillies, including Marcus Stroman's strong start

    The Mets got a great start from Marcus Stroman and attacked against the Phillies' bullpen in an 8-4 win on ﻿Tuesday.

  • 5 Home Remodeling Trends to Watch for in 2021

    After a year of spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes fit their new realities. At the start of 2020, “the most requested design concept was open space,” says Jimmy Dollman, principal of Dollman Construction in Roanoke, Virginia. This year, expect to see homeowners spending less time knocking down walls to open up shared areas, and more time transforming spare rooms or nooks into dedicated spaces.

  • CDC inquiry sought on HIV outbreak in WVa's largest county

    U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in West Virginia's largest county. The West Virginia Democrat asked for the inquiry on behalf of the Kanawha County Commission two months after a CDC official warned that the county's outbreak was “ the most concerning in the United States.” Commission President Kent Carper said in a statement that the outbreak "is an important public health issue and is deserving of our full understanding.”

  • Bitcoin Drops 6% in Korea, Shrinking the ‘Kimchi Premium’

    Bitcoin lost ground in Korea as Upbit suspends KRW deposits and withdrawals.

  • Missing Legendary 1960 Corvette Race Car Finally Discovered

    It's really hard to understand why certain great historical cars are hardly ever well preserved and many are rarely found, particularly when it comes to race cars.

  • Half of Republicans believe false narratives about the Capitol riot, poll says

    Most Republicans believe the rioters were "mostly peaceful" and the actions of that day were instigated by left-wing radicals.

  • 21 people injured, 240 displaced after a fire decimated an apartment building in Queens

    350 FDNY firefighters battled a blaze that gutted an apartment building in Jackson Heights, leaving at least 21 people injured and 240 homeless.

  • Russia says Myanmar sanctions could lead to civil war, but EU plans more

    The Kremlin's show of support was a boost to the junta that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government on Feb. 1. In Myanmar's main city Yangon on Tuesday, protesters sprayed red paint on roads, symbolising the blood shed in a crackdown by the security forces. Among those detained are Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular politician, and members of her National League for Democracy, which trounced military-backed candidates in a November election.

  • As Myanmar's Junta Intensifies Its Crackdown, Pro-Democracy Protesters Prepare for Civil War

    Protesters in Myanmar have maintained a largely peaceful resistance to dictatorship since the Feb. 1 coup. But as the military continues to terrorize the public, frustrations have been mounting and the country veers dangerously toward an all-out civil war

  • Google, Facebook and Amazon face new UK regulator

    The new regime will be "unashamedly pro-competition", the UK's business secretary promises.

  • Alexei Navalny supporters detained outside his Russian penal colony

    A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Mr Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene. Earlier on Tuesday Russian police had stepped up security at the prison as Mr Navalny's supporters prepared to stage a protest outside the facility to demand that authorities give him proper medical care. Mr Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. A group of his allies said they would protest at the prison in the town of Pokrov 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow unless he saw a doctor of his choice and was given what they regarded as proper medicine. Prison authorities say his condition is satisfactory and he has been provided with all necessary medical care. The pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper later cited the state prison service saying that Mr Navalny had been moved to a sick bay and tested for the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, police officers, one with a police dog, set up a makeshift checkpoint in front of the prison gate and used a metal barrier to block the road 100 metres from it. They closed the parking lot to all but prison staff, and checked the IDs of reporters and prison workers. "It is now under a special (security) regime," a police woman told Reuters. Antonina Romanova, a Navalny supporter, said she had come to show solidarity. "I believe he is innocent. I'm fully on his side," she said. "It happens that for some reason the people who can sort things out in the country end up in jail," she said.

  • Hunter Biden on addiction: My life is not a tabloid

    The US president's son talks to the BBC about addiction, grief and his scrutinised work in Ukraine.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.

  • Tuesday’s Midlands high school Spring Break tournament scores, top performances

    South Carolina commit Evan Stone had a three-run homer in Dutch Fork’s baseball win at Forest Acress Classic

  • Gamecocks drop midweek rivalry contest to North Carolina in extra innings

    South Carolina went to Charlotte and couldn’t claim the Battle of the Carolinas.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • Myanmar junta charges celebrities with promoting protests

    Myanmar’s ruling junta stepped up its campaign against celebrities who support nationwide protests against its seizure of power, publishing wanted lists in the state press and warning against using their work. The move follows weeks of escalating violence by security forces in breaking up street protests against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 570 protesters and bystanders, including 47 children, have been killed since the takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests and says the true toll is likely higher.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.