Saturation patrol results in several arrests in McDowell County

Apr. 7—WELCH — A saturation patrol conducted by sheriff's offices in West Virginia and Virginia has resulted in several arrests on charges including narcotics, driving revoked for DUI and a prohibited person carrying a firearm.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office in West Virginia and deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office in Virginia conducted a Saturation Patrol on April 2 along the McDowell and Buchanan County line due to a large number of complaints of drug activity in the Jolo area of McDowell County, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy of McDowell County.

The following individuals were arrested by McDowell County deputies:

—Lisa Day, 43, of Jolo was arrested on warrants for maintaining a dwelling for the use of selling narcotics she was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $10,000 was set.

—Don McClanahan, 36, of Jolo was arrested on warrants for fugitive of justice out of Buchanan County Virginia he was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and no bond was set he is awaiting transport back to Virginia.

—Ronald Stacy, 23, of Jolo was arrested for for driving revoked for DUI and was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $500 was set. He made bond and is awaiting trial.

—Aaron Addair, 34, of Raysal was arrested for prohibited person carrying a firearm and was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $1,000 was set he made bond and is awaiting trail.

In a separate incident Monday, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office conducted a traffic stop in the Vallscreek area arrested a Jeffery Perkins, 41, of Berwind for no seatbelt, no insurance, improper registration, driving revoked for DUI and unlawful possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance. He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $2,500 was set he made bond.