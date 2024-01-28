Saturday 1/27 show opening

TechCrunch

The software supply chain, which comprises the components, libraries and processes companies use to develop and publish software, is under threat. According to one recent survey, 88% of companies believe that software supply chain security presents an "enterprise-wide risk" to their organizations, while nearly two-thirds (65%) believe their organizations' software supply chain security program isn't as mature as it should be. Now, you might point out -- and not wrongly -- that there's a number of vendors large and small out there tackling the supply chain security challenge.