Saturday 10p Weather
Clear and chilly overnight
The singer's go-to healthy hair trick is affordable and simple to use.
You'll get an HD screen, easy streaming access, and Alexa at your beck and call.
Score big on parkas, puffers, backpacks, boots and more during this limited-time sales bonanza.
'Fully lined, with quality buttons,' said a shopper of the wool-blend number.
After washing your car, you need to dry it properly. With a good quality microfiber towel, you will absorb all of the water without scratching the paint.
More than 225,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens. Grab 'em for 50% off with Amazon Prime!
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
Want something comfy and warm but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further than this nearly-30%-off fave.
The new MacBook Pro M3 with the M3 Pro chip is $200 off its retail price.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
Add this one surprising step to elevate your skincare routine..
No, your car can't drive itself. So no, don't use Vision Pro behind the wheel.
Government prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team file papers asking Judge Aileen Cannon to reconsider her “clear error” in granting a request from lawyers for former President Donald Trump to reveal the identity of certain witnesses in the classified documents case.
Could 2024 be the year for fintech IPOs? F-Prime -- a VC firm with over $4.5 billion in assets under management that tracks the performance of emerging, publicly traded and privately held financial technology companies -- naturally remains bullish on the fintech space, noting that: “In aggregate, fintech companies have captured <10% of financial services revenue, yet many scaled private fintech companies are generating $1B+ revenue, still growing rapidly, and expected to list in public markets.” To be clear, when F-Prime refers to fintech, it lumps together financial technology and crypto/blockchain startups.
These special deliveries by Harry & David, Happy Box and more will level up your gifting game this year.
Do eggs raise your cholesterol? Is sea salt healthier than table salt? These 8 nutritionists clear up some common food myths and misconceptions.
The Florida Supreme Court has until April 1 to decide whether a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution can appear on the ballot in November, following a hearing on Wednesday. Here’s what happened and what’s next.
'Works like a charm' on all types of glasses, devices and more.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers give this cozy, sassy number a perfect five-star rating.