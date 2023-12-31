Saturday’s 9 Day Forecast: What to expect New Year’s weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunday will kick off warmer temperatures into the 60s and then the New Year is ringing in with some rain chances.

We are tracking a system to come through the Borderland resulting in rain chances and showers the first week of 2024.

New Year’s Eve celebrations will be accompanied with a cloudy night and a high temperature of 62 degrees and a low temperature of 37 degrees.

Monday, New Year’s Day, we will see some rain chances. It might even pass through the late evening hours.

Tuesday is when we predict those rain chances to increase into showers with a high of 55 and a low temperature of 32 degrees.

Mid-week on Wednesday we are forecasting clear skies with a high temperature of 57 degrees.

Thursday we are forecasting evening showers along with warmer temperatures at a high of 60 degrees.

We finish off the first week of 2024 with continued showers on Friday and a high temperature of 53 degrees.

Saturday’s Weather Watcher shoutout goes to Brigitte Lewis, with a photo taken from West El Paso.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.