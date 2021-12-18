Saturday afternoon fire damages home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — The St. Lucie County Fire District put out a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Oleander Boulevard early Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

The district was alerted to the blaze about 12:38 p.m. The home is south of Virginia Avenue and a few blocks west of U.S. 1.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters had the blaze out by 12:50 p.m.

No information was available about the cause of the fire.

