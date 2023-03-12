Saturday afternoon road rage incident leaves one dead at Lebanon Pike Walmart

No charges are currently being filed, pending further investigation, following a Saturday afternoon "road rage-related" shooting death in the parking lot of a Lebanon Pike Walmart, according to a statement from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The victim, 38-year-old Tristan Walker, was fatally shot by Tiara Mowbray, 22, at 4424 Lebanon Pike.

According to Walker’s girlfriend, who was riding in a vehicle with him at the time of the incident, Mowbray allegedly tailgated the couple along Andrew Jackson Parkway.

Mowbray later alleged that Walker "brake-checked" her, or quickly pressed on the brakes of his vehicle in order to get Mowbray to stop tailgating him.

According to the statement, both vehicles came to a stop in the Walmart parking lot, where Walker exited his car and approached Mowbray.

When he got to Mowbray’s vehicle, she fired a single shot. Walker was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

Mowbray remained on scene, where her firearm was recovered from the dashboard of the car, and she was brought to police headquarters for further questioning.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Saturday road rage incident leaves one dead at Lebanon Pike Walmart