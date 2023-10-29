Saturday Forecast: Low 50s, wind chills up to 30 mph
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s on Saturday night with the chance for high winds and shower.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s on Saturday night with the chance for high winds and shower.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title match on Dec. 23. That may have to wait.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
The actor released a memoir in 2022 titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his substance use issues.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Georgia has won those three games by a combined 72 points.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Ramsey is reportedly expected to start, but the CB denied a similar report recently.
The "Cactus Flower" actress opened up about an incident in which she encountered a group of aliens.
Oklahoma had won the last 18 matchups, and its undefeated season is now over.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
NASA plans to launch the INFUSE mission at 11:35 PM ET on Sunday October 29 from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It will observe the Cygnus Loop, or Veil Nebula, supernova remnant
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Javon Baker dropped a catch that could have set up a touchdown and the ball somehow ended up in Bishop's hands.
Jude Bellingham has taken Spain by storm, and punctuated his first Clásico with a world-class goal and a late winner that earned Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Barcelona.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, JBL headphones for 50% off and more great deals.
A snow brush with an ice scraper built in is essential for the winter. They can remove snow ice from your vehicle so you can see before you drive off.
Talks between Chrysler parent Stellantis and the United Auto Workers were continuing late on Friday afternoon as they engage in intensive bargaining.
Chances are that however busy you are, Keith Rabois is busier. Among them was politics (he likes U.S. presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Governor Ron DeSantis, but compared Vivek Ramaswamy's "foreign policy knowledge" to that of his two-year-old).
Celebrated "Pain Hustlers" costume designer has 12 Oscar nominations and four wins since making her debut on 1984's "Firstborn."