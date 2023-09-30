Saturday Forecast: Low 80s and sunny
Sunny and warm weather sticks around on Saturday.
Dame's arrival in Milwaukee was a little awkward.
Baylor overcame a 28-point second half deficit to storm back and get a much-needed win over UCF.
Messi last played Sept. 20 against Toronto when he was substituted off in the 37th minute.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
The PGMOL admitted error following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on a disputed Luis Diaz first-half goal.
Chandler Jones' release comes after a turbulent week that saw him arrested for allegedly violating a protective order.
Kansas unlocked a new way to score a TD on an option play.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Snag a popular portable charger for nearly 60% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
Saturday, Sept. 30, is when $24 billion in pandemic-era stimulus funding for child care runs out. This would incite a so-called child care cliff that would bring a ripple of consequences to the American people.
Nearly 60% off right now, this one-size-fits-all top is adored by 7,700+ shoppers.
AI brings many promises for the future, as well as energy challenges. Are there solutions?
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
It can be hard to navigate the aftermath of flooding, but there are ways to keep safe from floodwaters
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
See what the hype is about.
Retro gaming is more than just classic titles from the past, it's also about collecting and finding rare items. Something Analogue is acutely aware of.
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.