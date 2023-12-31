Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny, low 40s
Overcast skies develop with flurries & colder temperatures.
Overcast skies develop with flurries & colder temperatures.
More than 16,00 shoppers rave about these socks.
Firefly Green Fuels, a UK-based company, has developed a new form of jet fuel that is entirely fossil-free and made from human waste.
The long-rumored automatic GR Yaris is coming soon, and we may eventually see the GR Corolla get a similar treatment.
Keep your patio or porch a lot warmer this season and reclaim the simple joys of sitting outside, even if it's snowy.
In 2023, the effects of climate change were so pronounced that scientists confirmed it would be the warmest year in recorded history before December even began.
Over the past couple of decades, Australia, an island continent of 26 million that became rich by, among other things, mining natural resources, has developed into a modern powerhouse that actively works to foster a dynamic tech and startup scene. To fully capitalize on that progress, Australian startups will have to overcome challenges like shortage of access to late-stage capital and a scarcity of executives with scale-up experience. Australia is shaped just as much by its peoples as it is by its industry.
Everyone knows that this post-Christmas bonanza is the time to snag staples at up to 50%.
Researchers from Linköping University in Sweden developed a ‘bioelectronic soil’ that can speed up the growth of plants in controlled agricultural farming environments.
It takes the guesswork out of preparing 120+ types of food and even has a magnet so you can stick it to the fridge.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Many people gain weight during the holidays. Here's why, along with healthy ways to avoid it.
It takes all the guesswork out of preparing everything from prime rib to pound cake. And let's face it, 96,000+ fans can't be wrong!
Ring doorbells that can deter porch piracy; Tile trackers that find your phone. These and other items to make life a little easier.
The cooling wonder regulates body temperature while keeping you grounded— and it's on mega-sale.
Shoppers find this dreamy doodad — which also plays music — 'relaxing.'
We drive and review the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition with a manual transmission.
A few years ago, Karine Mellata and Michael Lin met while working at Apple’s fraud engineering and algorithmic risk team. Both engineers, Mellata and Lin were involved with helping to address online abuse problems including spam, botting, account security and developer fraud for Apple’s growing customer base. Despite their efforts to develop new models to keep up with the evolving patterns of abuse, Mellata and Lin felt that they were falling behind -- and stuck rebuilding core elements of their trust and safety infrastructure.
Suitable for homes, apartments, RVs and more, these backup batteries are a modern must-have.
Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed. At these prices, grab a pair for yourself and another for a loved one.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.