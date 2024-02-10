Saturday forecast in North Jersey calls for mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures

Saturday is shaping up to be another mild day in North Jersey, but less sunny.

The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly cloudy skies on Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s. Wind from the southwest will be around 6 mph.

Saturday night could see some precipitation, however the NWS says there is only a 20 percent chance. The lows will hover in the low 40s.

Snow next week?

Winter is not quite done with us yet, though. There is a chance of rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday.

