Saturday Forecast (Nov. 13, 2021)
The November chill is settling in! Gwen Tolbart has your forecast.
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest. Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they rescued a total of 20 people and three dogs with the help of local authorities.
Confirmed flooding was seen in Oregon Coast communities surrounding Lincoln City on Friday morning.
An elite but often-underwater beach town at the Jersey Shore is looking for its own solutions to back bay flooding, deciding it can't wait for state and federal officials to agree on a fix. Bay Head is studying options to prevent, or at least reduce, incidents of so-called “sunny day” flooding caused by tides and rising sea levels, as well as major storm-related floods. New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have proposed a massive $16 billion plan to address back bay flooding along the shore.
Tim Jordan appeared in a video aired during a segment about transmission lines on the Emmy-winning show. The host called him an anatomical obscenity.
West Palm Beach has experienced below average temperatures for most of November with a cool front promising more chilly weather this weekend.
Forecasters recommended clearing storm drains and gutters of leaves and debris to help prevent street and yard flooding.
High winds have tipped over multiple semi trucks on highways throughout South Dakota.
“I think they should start burning the woods down.”
Dangerous driving conditions unfolded in the northern Rockies on Thursday as another atmospheric river dumped heavy rain and snow across the Pacific Northwest. Treacherous travel developed around Bozeman, Montana, as the city received its first measurable snow of the season. Multiple accidents were reported, including several on Interstate 90, where footage showed cars backed up on the highway. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that that the snow moved in around 11 a.m. local time Thursday an
Yu Kongjian's sponge city, based on ancient Chinese wisdom, seeks to change how we deal with floods.
Florida is known for its giant reptiles. What you mainly see are alligators. But crocodiles live here too.
FOX 13 Morning News is at the scene of the Puyallup River near Orting as major flooding is expected.
If you wondered about something happening in town or had questions on a North State issue, the Record Searchlight sure wants to hear about it.
The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. Efforts to rein in the desert continue in Senegal on a smaller scale.
From 2017-19 in NC, there were 56,868 wildlife-vehicle collisions, more than 2,800 human injuries and five human fatalities.