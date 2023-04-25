Saturday hit-and-run wreck leads to discovery of multiple stolen items, Lacey police say

Two people, including a 16-year-old girl, were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes over the weekend after Lacey police found several stolen items in their vehicle tied to recent vehicle prowls.

The whole incident was triggered by a report of a hit-and-run wreck involving a blue truck near Galaxy Drive Northeast about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Jeremy Knight.

The blue truck, which drove away from the scene, was later found in the Home Depot parking lot off Marvin Road. That’s where police found a 27-year-old man and 16-year-old girl attempting to change a tire on the truck.

Police later learned the truck had been stolen and inside it they found tools, identification cards, 18 different keys and a loaded gun. Some of the keys had been filed down, which sometimes can be used to unlock the doors and start the engines of older vehicles, Knight said.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. Lacey police say they also are going to refer charges to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for hit and run, four counts of vehicle prowl and theft.

The girl was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of auto theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, four counts of vehicle prowl and theft.