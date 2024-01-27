Saturday letters: A police officer case clarified; endangered waterfront; help for commuters

Setting the record straight

In his commentary "Recent cases show lawmakers must act on LEOBOR reform" (Commentary, Jan. 13), guest columnist Andrew Dunphy wrote: "Recent cases involving police officers should cause state legislators to question whether the Rhode Island Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights adequately serves its citizens."

To support his conclusion, Mr. Dunphy relied, in part, on the Rhode Island Supreme Court’s recent decision that the City of Woonsocket broke the law when it unilaterally fired a Woonsocket police officer.

Facts matter. At the risk of sounding like a law professor lecturing law students, lawyers have an ethical duty to present accurate, truthful, and reliable facts.

Mr. Dunphy wrongly claims that the Woonsocket police officer who successfully sued the city after he was unilaterally fired appealed his termination and “the panel of active and retired police officers sided with him.” In other words, it is suggested that the Woonsocket police officer was afforded his LEOBOR hearing and the LEOBOR panel “sided with him.” That simply did not happen.

The real reason that the Woonsocket police officer sued the city and the City Council agreed to pay the officer his lost wages and benefits is because the police chief did not afford the fired police officer the minimal due process protecting the subordinate from misapplied discipline.

The “panel of active and retired police officers” that Mr. Dunphy mistakenly claims “sided with” the police officer never actually existed. The fired police officer’s “appeal” is a fiction. From lawyer to law student, we call that “assuming facts not in evidence.” If the City of Woonsocket had simply convened the LEOBOR panel, there would not have been a lawsuit or a settlement.

John R. Grasso, Providence

The writer is an attorney and former Cranston police officer who represented the wrongly-fired Woonsocket police officer.

Developers tried to save endangered site

It was both ironic and sad to see the South Providence waterfront and the Providence Gas Purifier Plant Building (a/k/a Conleys’ Wharf) high on the “list of the most endangered places in the city” (News, Jan. 24).

My husband and I tried for a decade to develop that waterfront and spent nearly $7 million renovating that building to house an artists’ colony, a cultural club (The Fabre Line Club) and a beautiful function center.

Unfortunately, certain elected councilmen on the city’s Ordinance Committee paved the way for endangerment status by blocking a waterfront zoning change from marine industrial to mixed use despite its overwhelming prior approval by the city’s Department of Planning, the Providence Redevelopment Agency, and the City Plan Commission. Whether motivated by policy or profit their legacy is a toxic waterfront defaced by mountains of scrap and salt.

It will not take a municipal messiah to save this endangered waterfront and allow public access while generating hundreds of jobs and millions in tax revenue for Providence. A mere zoning change to mixed use will assure the waterfront’s salvation. Let us pray!

Gail Cahalan-Conley, Bristol

The writer is a former waterfront developer.

A website to help 195 commuters

Every day I see on the news Rhode Islanders stuck in traffic caused by the Washington Bridge construction. This is a disaster.

The state needs to take a proactive approach to help these people by setting up a website where these affected commuters could list their employer. The state would then contact these employers and see what could be done to allow these affected employees to change their work schedule to non-rush-hour times or work from home even a few days a week. At least make an attempt to alleviate this situation.

Also, why not request that the Army Corps of Engineers be called in to see if they can move along this construction?

Kevin R. Hurley, North Providence

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Saturday letters