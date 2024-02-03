Saturday letters: Sting of credit card swipe fees; Minneapolis and its bridge crisis

Swipe fees hurt business owners

Ballooning credit card “swipe fees” are spelling disaster for hard-working business owners in Rhode Island. Before election season, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse will have the opportunity to tackle the issue head-on and promote a policy that would protect struggling retailers.

Credit card “swipe fees” are a transaction tax that businesses incur when customers use a credit card to pay for goods or a service. Merchants are able to absorb some of the extra cost, but the rest is passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

In 2022, businesses paid nearly $130 billion in these fees − a 20 percent increase compared to the year before. Visa and Mastercard get away with this scheme because they control 80 percent of the credit card market. Their dominance in the payment arena means that business owners have no other options available.

This could change very soon. The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the Credit Card Competition Act − bipartisan legislation that would level the playing field for businesses and consumers. The bill would require big banks to include more options on how to process credit card payments on the cards they issue to customers.

The new landscape would foster competition and lower costs for businesses − and their consumers. And despite fearmongering from opponents, consumers don’t have to worry about reward points disappearing. I urge Senator Whitehouse to support the effort.

Nicholas A. Fede, Jr., North Kingstown

The writer is director of the Rhode Island Liquor Operators Collaborative.

How Minneapolis dealt with a bridge crisis

In Minneapolis in 2007 the I-35 West steel truss bridge failed and crashed into the Mississippi River. Utilizing state-of-the-art onsite precast and prestressed concrete construction, contractors shattered all expectations, demolishing the old bridge, completing a new 8-lane bridge and opening it to traffic in a mere 13 months.

This technology was available and proven some 25 years ago. Surely our state, congressional and departmental officials need to investigate implementing the same construction processes that were utilized at that time. Let’s contact our representatives and urge them to bring this same proven, fast-track construction to Rhode Island in our time of great need.

The Washington Bridge westbound span is 55 years old. It’s time to demolish the bridge and build a new one and in short order. If Minneapolis can build a bridge in record time, why can’t we?

Andrew Hail, Riverside

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Saturday letters: Sting of credit card swipe fees; Minneapolis and its bridge crisis