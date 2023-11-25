Saturday’s live NC, SC high school basketball scores, updates

Get live scores and updates from Saturday’s basketball games in the area. Be sure to come back later for more content.

Saturday’s Charlotte Hoop Challenge Roundup

No. 11 Cannon School 71, Fayetteville Academy 64: Cannon won a tight game at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge behind 23 points, three assists from Miami-bound guard Austin Swartz and 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists from junior Isaiah Henry. Cannon limited Fayetteville Academy to 2-of-15 shooting from 3-point range and just 43.1 percent overall.

No. 15 Providence Day 52, Charlotte Catholic 48: Despite being out-rebounded 32-22, the Chargers were able to get a close win. Julian Johnson (14 points, four rebounds), Jonah Lawrence (13 points, eight assists) and Osvaldo Haynes II (13 points, four rebounds) all had big games. Catholic’s Chris Eagan finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds.

Rock Hill Northwestern 62, Charlotte Christian 54: Mason Mitchell had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Trojans to a win. Northwestern took a seven-point lead after the first quarter. and made it stand up. Charlotte Christian got 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Marshall Nicholson.

Saturday’s Phenom Lakesgiving roundup

South Meck 79, Pine Lake Prep 73: The Sabres’ Peter Moye had 30 points and six rebounds to lead the South Meck to the win. The Sabres (2-0) outscored Pine Lake Prep 27-15 in a decisive third quarter.

NO. 11 CANNON SCHOOL 71, FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 64

Fayetteville Academy 11 15 19 19 — 64

Cannon School 15 19 18 19 — 71

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 64 — Jadyn Cooper 10, Xavier Johnson 12, Jossiah Johnson 16, Derrick Green 10, Aljurhanni 1, Tatum 5, Dixon 5, Cooreman 5

CANNON SCHOOL 71 — Austin Swartz 23, Claggett 9, Isaiah Henry 18, Vinson 8, King 2, Evan Ingram 11

NO. 15 PROVIDENCE DAY 52, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 48

Charlotte Catholic 13 9 8 18 — 48

Providence Day 14 15 9 14 — 52

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 48 — David 7, Noch 8, Gates 2, Chris Eagan 20, Noonan 3, Gregory 8

PROVIDENCE DAY 52 — Osvaldo Haynes II 13, Appling 4, Hailey 8, Jonah Lawrence 13, Julian Johnson 14

NORTHWESTERN 62, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54

Northwestern 16 14 14 18 — 62

Charlotte Christian 9 16 14 15 — 54

NORTHWESTERN 62 — Reid 5, Theron Young 11, Joseph 7, Mason Mitchell 18, Meszaros 6, Jaylan Moore 12, McKinnon 1, Wilson 2

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54 — Solomon 5, Kabwe 7, Guandolo 2, Terence Guess 17, Marshall Nicholson 19, Carroll 4

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 79, PINE LAKE PREP 73

South Meck 18 18 27 16 — 79

Pine Lake Prep 17 19 15 22 — 73

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 79 — Peter Moye 30, Anderson Skelton 12, Houpt 9, Chudger 9, Howard 9

PINE LAKE PREP 73 — Morgan 18, Strickfaden 14, Mangers 7

Notable: For South Meck, Moye had 30 points, six rebounds

Records: South Meck 2-0, Pine Lake 0-2

Upcoming Schedule

Monday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Apprentice Academy at Comenius School (boys)

West Charlotte at Palisades

Other N.C. nonconference

Carolina International at SouthLake Christian

S.C. nonconference

Dorman at Rock Hill

Tuesday

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at Hickory Grove Christian

Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba

Northside Christian at Gaston Christian

SouthLake Christian at Metrolina Christian

Mecklenburg nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at United Faith Christian (girls)

Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell

Charlotte Elite Academy at Lab Univ. Prep (boys)

Covenant Day at High Point Wesleyan

Davidson Day at Charlotte Christian (boys)

Forestview at Palisades

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Liberty Prep

Harding at Garinger

Highland Tech at West Mecklenburg

Hopewell at Berry Academy

Hough at Lake Norman Charter

Mallard Creek at Cannon School

Myers Park at Chambers

Nation Ford (SC) at Charlotte Latin

Piedmont at Butler

Providence at Sun Valley

Providence Classical at Charlotte Christian (girls)

Providence Day at High Point Christian

Queen’s Grant Charter at Bradford Prep

Rocky River at North Mecklenburg

South Charlotte Thunder at Charlotte Country Day

South Mecklenburg at Cuthbertson

Sugar Creek Charter at Jackson Day

West Cabarrus at Olympic

West Charlotte at Independence

Other Nonconference

A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson

Ashbrook at East Gaston

Cheraw (SC) at Forest Hills

Concord at Hickory Ridge

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln

Gray Stone Day at Central Academy

Hunter Huss at Hickory

Kings Mountain at East Lincoln (girls)

Lee Park Christian at Monroe (girls)

Marvin Ridge at Catawba Ridge (SC)

Miller Creek Christian at Statesville Christian

Mount Tabor at Lake Norman (girls)

Mountain Island Charter at Uwharrie Charter

N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton at Cherryville

North Iredell at West Rowan

Northwest Cabarrus at Mooresville

Parkwood at Weddington

Porter Ridge at Lincoln Charter

South Iredell at Bandys

South Point at Fort Mill (SC)

Statesville at Reidsville

Stuart Cramer at Lincolnton

Valor Prep at Covenant Classical

Weddington at Parkwood

West Iredell at Wilkes Central

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

S.C. nonconference

Chapin at South Pointe

Clover at Lancaster

Indian Land at Blythewood

Marvin Ridge at Catawba Ridge

Nation Ford at Charlotte Latin

Northwestern at Rock Hill

South Point at Fort Mill

York at Chester

York Prep at Legion Collegiate (boys)

Wednesday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Charlotte Elite Academy at Lab Univ. Prep (boys)

Community School of Davidson at West Caldwell

Other nonconference

1 of 1 Academy at Lincoln Charter

Bessemer City at North Gaston

Carolina International at Porter Ridge

Central Pageland (SC) at Piedmont

Combine Academy at Oak Ridge (VA) Military

North Lincoln at Forestview

Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter

S.C. nonconference

Buford at Lewisville

Christ Church Episcopal at Fort Mill

Lakewood at Andrew Jackson

Lugoff-Elgin at Indian Land

Walnut Grove Christian at Comenius School (boys)

Thursday

Metrolina Athletic Conference

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Mecklenburg nonconference

Charlotte Lab School at Grace Academy (girls)

Corvian Community at Grace Academy (girls)

Cox Mill at Hough

Elevation Prep at Victory Christian (boys)

Gray Stone Day at Christ the King

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Hickory Grove Christian at Central Academy

Legion Collegiate (SC) at Community School of Davidson

Millers Creek Christian at Victory Christian (girls)

Sugar Creek Charter at North Pointe Christian (boys)

Other nonconference

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Piedmont Community Charter at Langtree Charter

Statesville Christian at North Hills Christian

S.C. nonconference

Legion Collegiate at Community School of Davidson

Providence Classical at Westminster Catawba (girls)

York at York Prep

Friday

Battle at the Rock

(Rock Hill)

Gaffney vs. Rock Hill, 6

South Pointe vs. Nation Ford, 7:30

South Florence vs. Northwestern, 9

Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic / Asheville

(at Asheville)

Weddington vs. A.C. Reynolds (boys)

Weddington vs. Lamar County (GA) (girls)

Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic / Outer Banks (boys)

(at First Flight High)

Greenfield School vs. Blue Ridge (VA), 4:30

Cannon School vs. Belfield (VA) St. Anne’s, 6

Myers Park vs. John Marshall; (VA), 7:30

First Flight vs. Richmond Senior, 9

Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic (boys)

(at Ardrey Kell)

Charlotte Catholic vs. Christ the King, 6

Ardrey Kell vs. Comenius School, 7:30

Phenom Tyler Lewis Hoopsfest (boys)

(at Forsyth Country Day)

Carmel Christian vs. Calvary Day, 5:30

Greensboro Day vs. Woodberry Forest (VA), 7

Forsyth Country Day vs. N.C. GBB, 8:30

Title IX Classic (girls)

(at Myers Park)

Lake Norman vs. South Pointe (SC), 4:30

Myers Park vs. Cuthbertson, 6

North Mecklenburg vs. A.C. Reynolds, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan

Concord at Jesse Carson

Lake Norman Charter at West Rowan

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba

Mecklenburg nonconference

Berry Academy at Rocky River

Cary Academy at Covenant Day

Chambers at North Charleston (SC) Military Magnet (girls)

Charlotte Country Day at Asheville School

Charlotte Latin at Durham Academy

East Forsyth at Mallard Creek (girls)

East Mecklenburg at Sun Valley

Harding at Providence

Lake Norman Christian at Community School of Davidson (boys)

Mountain Island Charter at Queen’s Grant Charter

North Gaston at Hough

Providence Day at Ravenscroft School

South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

South Mecklenburg at Independence

South Point at Palisades

Statesville at Olympic (girls)

United Faith Christian at Corvian Community (girls)

Victory Christian at Charlotte Christian

West Charlotte at Garinger

West Mecklenburg at Cuthbertson (boys)

Other nonconference

Bessemer City at Forestview

Bradford Prep at Highland Tech

Central Pageland (SC) at Forest Hills

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Combine Academy at Augusta (GA) Christian (boys)

East Surry at North Iredell

Jay M. Robinson at Salisbury

Lake Norman at North Lincoln (boys)

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

Montgomery Central at Central Academy (girls)

Mooresville at North Lincoln (girls)

Parkwood at Buford (SC)

Porter Ridge at Indian Land (SC)

Shelby at Hunter Huss

South Iredell at West Iredell

Stuart Cramer at Marvin Ridge

S.C. nonconference

Andrew Jackson at Great Falls

Blacksburg at Clover

Catawba Ridge at Fort Mill

High Point Academy at York Prep (girls)

Lake Pointe Academy at York

Lancaster at Keenan

Parkwood at Buford

Porter Ridge at Indian Land

Saturday

Battle at the Rock

(at Rock Hill)

North Augusta vs. Blacksburg, 11:30 a.m. (girls)

Andrew Jackson vs. North Augusta, 1

South Pointe vs. South Florence, 2:30

Augusta (GA) Christian vs. Indian Land, 4

United Faith Christian vs. Wilson, 5:30

Gray Collegiate vs. Christ School, 7

Covenant Day vs. Keenan, 8:30

Cabco Classic

(at Cox Mill)

(girls) Mount Pleasant vs. Concord, 10 a.m.

(boys) Mount Pleasant vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 11:30 a.m.

(girls) Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge, 1

(boys) Hickory Ridge vs. Jay M. Robinson, 2:30

(girls) Central Cabarrus vs. Cox Mill, 4

(boys) Cox Mill vs. Concord, 5:30

(boys) West Cabarrus vs. Jay M. Robinson, 7

(boys) Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus, 8:30

Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic/Asheville

(at Asheville)

Weddington vs. Thomas Jefferson Academy, 3 (girls)

Weddington vs. Thomas Jefferson Academy, 4:30 (boys)

Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic/Outer Banks (boys)

(at First Flight High)

Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs. Hertford County, 9 a.m.

Wilson Prep vs. Catholic (VA), 10:30 a.m.

Greenfield School vs. Landstown (VA), noon

The Burlington School vs. Blue Ridge (VA), 1:30

Cannon School vs. Millbrook, 3

Richmond Senior vs. John Marshall (VA), 4:30

Moravian Prep vs. Belfield (VA) St. Anne’s, 6

Myers Park vs. Word of God, 7:30

First Flight vs. Kinston, 9

Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Classic

(at Ardrey Kell)

(girls) Hopewell vs. Garinger, 3

(girls) Ardrey Kell vs. Indian Land, 4:30

(boys) Charlotte Catholic vs. Comenius School, 6:30

(boys) Christ the King vs. Ardrey Kell, 8

PEM Diamonds Classic (girls)

(at United Faith Christian)

Hopewell vs. Garinger, 2

Victory Christian vs. Legion Collegiate (SC), 3:30

United Faith Christian vs. Quality Education, 5

Phenom Tyler Lewis Hoopsfest (boys)

(at Forsyth Country Day)

Chatham Charter vs. West Stokes, noon

Bishop McGuinness vs. Calvary Day, 1:30

High Point Christian vs. Woodberry Forest (VA), 3

Greensboro Day vs. Southern Durham, 4:30

Chambers vs. Caldwell Academy, 6

Forsyth Country Day vs. Orange, 7:30

N.C. GB vs. Kings Forest (VA), 9

Queen City Classic (girls)

(at West Charlotte)Cannon School vs. Sun Valley, 2

South Pointe vs. Cuthbertson, 3:30

Berry Academy vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 5

Olympic vs. West Charlotte, 6:30

Title IX Classic (girls)

(at Myers Park)

A.C. Reynolds vs. Lake Norman, 2

South Pointe vs. Cuthbertson, 3:30

Myers Park vs. North Mecklenburg, 5

Mecklenburg nonconference

Butler at Hart County (GA), noon

Cary Academy at Carmel Christian, 1:30 (boys)

Charlotte Country Day vs. Rabun School (GA), at UNC Asheville (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Charlotte Latin at Ravenscroft School (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

Combine Academy vs. Oak Cliff (VA) Family Academy, in Marshall County (KY) Hoopsfest (boys)

Concord Academy at Asheville Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

Martinsville (VA) at Rocky River (girls, 3; boys, 5)

Providence Day at Durham Academy (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Surry Homeschool at South Charlotte Thunder, 5 (girls)