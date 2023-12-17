Saturday morning: Child shot and killed in Frayser. MPD says investigation is 'ongoing'

A one-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Frayser. Memphis Police Department Officers responded to a shooting at 2:01 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 2:01 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Wellons Ave. One male juvenile was transported critical to ROH where he later succumbed to his injuries. No suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/rbiXfLSpQv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 16, 2023

The boy was transported to Regional One Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the post. There is no suspect information at this time, MPD said, and this is an ongoing investigation.

