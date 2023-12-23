Saturday morning forecast
Firefly Aerospace sent its Alpha rocket to orbit this morning, with the company carrying a payload from Lockheed Martin to space. Today’s launch marks the fourth-ever flight of Firefly’s Alpha rocket. The vehicle took off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:32 AM local time.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
Cisco announced this morning that it intends to acquire Isovalent, a cloud-native security and networking startup that should fit well with the company's core networking and security strategy. Isovalent has helped develop eBPF, a key open source technology that gives developers deep insight into the operating system layer, typically Linux, but also Windows, while Cilium, another open source project created by the startup, gives visibility into cloud native applications. Tetragon is the company’s open source security visibility component.
Apple's financial services, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card and Wallet, have been experiencing service disruptions.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple reportedly scrambles to update Watch software to avoid retail ban, In 2023, Cruise’s robotaxi dreams took a necessary hiatus, Volkswagen is returning to physical buttons instead of touch controls.
From Legos to lip gloss, truffle-infused hot sauce to Tile, here's everything you need to deck those halls.
The biggest news stories this morning: A new picture of Uranus looks like a sci-fi portal, An electric car completed the world’s first-ever drive from the North to the South Pole, Apple pauses Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: The Jets make the wrong kind of history, the end of Steph Curry's historic streak, top plays of the weekend, and more.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy hoops landscape for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
The biggest news stories this morning: Baldur’s Gate 3 will never come to Xbox Game Pass, Meta Quest headsets join the exciting world of Microsoft Office, A One Piece anime remake is in the works from Netflix.
'SNL' alum McKinnon returns to host, Billie Eilish brings the tunes and Weekend Update's joke swap fires up the social media.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
The 76-year-old was attending a concert when he sustained the injury.